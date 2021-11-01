Premier League talking points: Horrible, blunt, boring Spurs devoid of all ideas or invention

How ironic and yet appropriate that watching Newcastle is torture. With just one shot on target, they had just 21% of the possession of the ball, as Chelsea routed them. There is an assumption that somehow, splashing the cash in January will be an instant cure for their disease. But that is far from inevitable.
First they have to attract good players and there are rumours that some targets are resisting, not wanting to be tainted by taking Saudi Arabia’s dirty cash and not wanting to risk playing for a Championship club next year. It’s one thing to be playing for the club when it is taken over by an oppressive autocracy, it’s quite another to put your hand up to join them. There are journalists with inside knowledge of the club who report the new owners to be hapless amateurish clowns, who know nothing about football, have no experience, and no clue what to do for the best. The shortening of the odds on John Terry being appointed manager seem to be 100% conclusive proof of that viewpoint.
This lack of mobility is allied to a loss of all positional sense and a clumsy touch. He has always gone through these phases in his career and it has often led to people doubting his talent, but this is the worst anyone has seen from Kane in his 350 appearances. Whatever is behind his collapse of ability, it all but guarantees he will not get his move to Manchester City next year and certainly not for £150m (€177.5m). Daniel Levy will be paying him to leave at this rate.
On the pitch, Norwich City aren’t so good, but away from it they’re one of the most green and progressive clubs. It announced 13 green club actions in this significant COP26 week.
This includes a kit, manufactured by Joma, made of 100% recycled plastic. Sustainable, unique warm-up tops to drive awareness of COP26 and green causes. Most vegetables for the first team meals are grown and picked at the Lotus Training Centre. Matchday Programmes and team sheets printed on recycled paper. Vegan/Vegetarian food in the concourse was half price for the Leeds United game. Plastic-free cups and boxes will be used throughout the stadium. Plastic-free water cartons will be used throughout the stadium. Water-saving schemes have been introduced at the Lotus Training Centre. Discounted matchday travel will be provided by local companies. Club suits are made with recycled polyester.
They should be commended for such progressive, sensible ideas. I love the idea of clubs growing their own food; a positive thing in every way. If Norwich can do it, every club can.