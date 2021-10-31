Shelbourne await Damien Duff decision on managerial vacancy

Shelbourne are prepared to wait for a decision from Damien Duff on whether he wishes to accept their managerial vacancy.

The Ireland centurion is the frontrunner to succeed Ian Morris, who left the club after Friday’s final game against UCD despite guiding the Reds to the First Division title and having 12 months remaining on his contract.

Chairman Andrew Doyle and his fellow investors have ambitious plans for the Drumcondra club and view Duff as the ideal figurehead for their Premier Division campaign kicking off in February.

He has, since June 2020, been working for Shels on a voluntary basis as head coach of their U17 national league team. His term commitment to that job is due to cease after the upcoming U17 Shield final they qualified for on Saturday with a late victory over Galway United. Club captain Luke Byrne works as the Ireland legend's U17 assistant.

Duff (42) and the club hierarchy have been in talks over recent days about the ultimate job but he will only venture into his first senior managerial job if full authority over team affairs, including recruitment, is his.

Doyle headhunted Alan Caffrey from schoolboys’ powerhouse St Kevin’s Boys in February as technical director, with his brief encompassing the first-team operation to the underage ranks, both male and female.

The club may decide to switch their first-team training schedule for the new season from afternoons to mornings, a factor players take into account when choosing among their suitors.

Shels have yo-yoed between the divisions over the past three years, dropping straight back into the First Division through the playoffs following their 2019 title win. Their playing budget for 2022 will go a long way to determining if they can end that unwanted cycle.

Duff, a Uefa Pro License holder, started on the coaching ladder by managing Shamrock Rovers’ U15s for two seasons before landing a job at Celtic in January 2019. He was promoted from a role as reserve team coach to Neil Lennon’s first-team coaching staff, only finishing in early 2020 to return home with his family.

He was then invited onto Stephen Kenny’s Ireland backroom team in April but quit following the Nations League campaign, just 10 weeks out from the World Cup qualifiers commencing.

Other candidates being linked with the Tolka Park hotseat are former Shels player Dave Rogers, Donegal GAA All-Ireland winning boss Jim McGuinness, and Alan Reynolds.

The latter acted as sidekick to Morris during the title-winning season but is a target of Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, who is assembling a squad and staff to challenge champions Shamrock Rovers next season.