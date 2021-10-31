Mikel Arteta turning doubters into believers as Arsenal extend unbeaten run

Mikel Arteta will not allow his players to forget how low they were at the start of the season in a bid to ensure this is just the start of their rise from rock bottom to top-four contenders.

The transformation from a record winless, goalless three-game beginning to the accomplished attacking and defensive qualities displayed in this match and recent encounters against Aston Villa and Tottenham, for example, could indicate the Spanish coach has made wholesale changes to achieve this progress.

But Arteta argues there were extenuating circumstances and his players and critics can think again if they want him to celebrate a switch from the relegation zone and to the brink of the top four with five wins from seven unbeaten matches.

He explained: “The first part of the season is still part of our season, but it also has to be seen in perspective. We can be very critical but also in that period we missed nine to 12 players in our squad (due to Covid and injury). But we learned from it and we got through it. We had to overcome it and we did.

“The boys showed an incredible reaction to stick together and retain their belief in what we do. Now we have to continue to do that.

“We should not forget how we started. We have made some positive changes and improvements but we have to be aware of that and not lose them because there are still things we can do better and we have to work as a team to achieve that.”

One key area has been his side’s organisation at set pieces — both defensively and in attack. They took the lead through a fifth-minute corner at Leicester and goalscorer Gabriel was equally dominant in the air at the back in yet another clean sheet display. Emile Smith Rowe scored a deserved second soon after.

Arteta employs a renowned specialist set piece coach in former Manchester City man Nico Jover. The Arsenal manager is sometimes mocked for having so many coaching colleagues but Jover is proving his worth as Arsenal continue to get clean sheets and have scored from four well-planned moves in their last four games.

Arteta added: “Set pieces are a crucial part of the game nowadays. A lot of games are defined by those. It is something you have to dominate and master and we are on that process. Teams need the right balance in every line and need physicality throughout the squad if we are to ask players to play our game. That is a part of the recruitment process.”

The most significant part of Arsenal’s summer recruitment process was winning a long battle to lure Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United. Some elements of Arsenal’s support scoffed at the £25m initial fee for an oft-relegated Championship player, but more homework shows he was idolised and named player of the year in the previous three seasons at United and on loan at Wimbledon and Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old could add Arsenal to the list with more of the career-defining saves such as the one to keep out a James Maddison free-kick shortly before half-time.

Brendan Rodgers could only applaud afterwards. The Leicester City manager said: “It was an outstanding save and the mark of a really good keeper. It looked like a goal all the way.

“I remember Kasper Schmeichel made one for us in the FA Cup Final from Mason Mount last season. Really good keepers can determine a match like that. It looked a goal all the way and then he had a great reaction to be ready for the next one.”

Arsenal have a week to prepare for the visit of Watford and have no extra-curricular action until December’s League Cup quarter-final tie against Sunderland. Leicester, meanwhile, are straight back into the thick of it with a testing Europa League trip to Moscow this Thursday night. Rodgers added: “We came into this match on the back of a nice run and now have to start another one. It is a big game for us on Thursday as we need to win to keep pushing forward in the Europa League.”

They could be boosted by the return to fitness of Wilf Ndidi, who was clearly missed against Arsenal, who are hoping to have Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney fit again ahead of November’s mid-month international break.