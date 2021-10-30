Roy Keane: 'Robot' Maguire and Shaw an 'absolute disgrace to Man United'

Roy Keane was not on Sky Sports duty for Manchester United's 5-0 mauling by Liverpool last Sunday due to illness.

But if United players thought they had ducked some trademark Keane ire, they had another thing coming ahead of this evening's clash with Tottenham.

Roy Keane was not happy with the performances from the Manchester United players and their reactions following the defeat to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/ZquHopS2uc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2021

Keane was back on Sky duty and before the game he said United needed a reaction to that defeat, singling out Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for particular criticism.

"They need a reaction, they need to show some character, United have some many talented players especially going forward but a lot of the players defensively, obviously huge question marks over the two lads in midfield, but individual performances, Shaw and Maguire last week, they were a disgrace, an absolute disgrace to the club and these are established, international footballers.

"Wan-Bissaka, I don’t even think Palace would take him back! He’s not good enough for Manchester United. No feel for the ball, decision making. But what Manchester United have always had over the years is players with character, with personalities - I don’t see it with this group."

Keane went on to mimic captain Maguire's apology to fans after the Old Trafford defeat.

"I remember Maguire talking in the week, he was like a robot. He was like, ‘uhhh ohhh apologies to the fans,’ there was no emotion behind it. And these guys are on the back of a European championship for England so they’ve turned up before for big matches.

"Recently, Shaw has fallen back into his own habits from a few years ago.

"I’m fed up with this chat after games, people apologising. Harry Maguire talking about we need to come together as a group, no - You need to sort your game out.

"If you're going to be the leader of that group. You need to get the basics right. Do your own job. People keep saying, ‘he might not be fit,’ - mightn't be fit? He gave away a goal to Leicester last week, it's nothing to do with fitness! Just a lack of professionalism, not doing his job properly."