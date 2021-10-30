Arsenal do the damage early to frustrate Foxes and go fifth

Premier League: Leicester 0 Arsenal 2

Early goals by Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith-Rowe made it seven unbeaten for Arsenal.

Arsenal hit the front with less than five minutes on the clock, Gabriel Magalhaes heading in a Bukayo Saka corner at the near post to top a fine start from the visitors.

Arsenal's frenetic start continued and they doubled their lead before the 20-minute mark through Emile Smith Rowe, who finished coolly after the ball broke to him in the box.

Leicester rallied and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was forced into several good saves including one outstanding effort to keep out a James Maddison free-kick.

Report to follow...