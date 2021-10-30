Sunderland handed Arsenal tie in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Elsewhere, Tottenham will host London rivals West Ham
Sunderland handed Arsenal tie in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Granit Xhaka was in the Arsenal team which last played Sunderland (John Walton/PA)

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 12:08
George Sessions

Sunderland will travel to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after the draw was made on Saturday morning.

The only EFL club left in the competition were able to avoid Chelsea and Liverpool but will face Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates on the week commencing December 20.

It will be the first meeting between the clubs since May, 2017 when the Black Cats lost 2-0 at Arsenal having already had their relegation from the Premier League confirmed.

Sunderland have since gone down for a second time and ply their trade in Sky Bet League One under the management of Lee Johnson.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will host London rivals West Ham after they were the first teams drawn out by Jimmy Bullard, a runner-up in the League Cup with Wigan in 2006, and actor and Leyton Orient fan Daniel Mays on Soccer AM.

The Premier League sides last played each other in the competition three years ago when Spurs triumphed 3-1 at the London Stadium, but it was David Moyes’ men who won the most recent meeting 1-0 last weekend.

Another derby between two sides in the capital will also take place with Brentford set to host Chelsea again. The two west London clubs faced off earlier in the month with Thomas Tuchel’s side clinching a narrow 1-0 win after a hard-fought contest at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Liverpool were the penultimate team drawn out and they will entertain Leicester at Anfield, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers aiming for more domestic cup success after they won the FA Cup in May.

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking to add to their eight overall wins in the League Cup – the joint-most along with Manchester City, who had won the tournament in each of the last four seasons but were knocked out by West Ham on penalties in the fourth round.

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division How does this Shamrock Rovers side compare in pantheon of League of Ireland winners?
Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola: I never imagined being at Manchester City for as long as I have
Norwich City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Carrow Road Jurgen Klopp ‘didn’t doubt’ that Liverpool would return to top form
Carabao CupPlace: UK
Waterford v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Waterford seek postponement due to RSC blackout

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up