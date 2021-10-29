How does this Shamrock Rovers side compare in pantheon of League of Ireland winners?

Indisputably deserved that it was, the question still lingers as to whether the league title retained by Shamrock Rovers tonight stemmed from their supremacy or the sparsity of competition.

Only once during the season – when Sligo Rovers beat the Hoops at Tallaght in May to move top – did a title race seem realistic but a dire run of six defeats in their next 11 matches knocked the Bit O’Red’s ambitions off a cliff-face akin to Ben Bulben.

St Patrick’s Athletic were the other contender to swing a few jabs, hosting the Hoops five weeks ago possessing an identical record against the other eight times. Yet, as with the previous two meetings of the sides, Rovers edged them on the night to widen the gap.

Although Bohemians had mounted the closest challenge during last season’s Covid-19 enforced half-term, they failed to raise a gallop this time around.

Bohs are just one of four teams to inflict defeat on the champions but there’s a sense that eliminating their rivals from the FAI Cup at the same Dalymount Park venue, on their way to a first final for 13 years, was more pleasing.

Rovers went about the title defence quietly and efficiently, their habit of late goals evident from the opening night when Aaron Greene rose like a gazelle to salvage a point against St Pat’s.

Seven league wins in a row from mid-April glided them into the groove but it took Rory Gaffney’s 95th-minute winner in Longford to give Rovers their sole victory in the next four.

A Champions League adventure – their first for a decade – was a natural distraction as they drifted into the summer.

It took a penalty save by Alan Mannus in the first leg away to Slovan Bratislava to keep the tie alive and though the two-goal deficit was cancelled out at home, they were undone by a slice of Vladimir Weiss’s brilliance.

While they swept past Albanian outfit Teuta in the consolation prize of the Europa Conference League, another first-half collapse away to Flora Tallinn ultimately cost them a place in the group stage and an extra €1.5m of prize money.

The anti-climax was compounded by the FAI Cup exit days later but the lack of European progress perhaps explains why this side have yet to attract the kudos of the last Rovers team to record back-to-back titles.

Michael O’Neill’s double champions broke new ground by reaching the Europa League group stages and they had something this side don’t – a star turn.

Gary Twigg’s goals made him a hero to a faithful getting comfortable in their new permanent surrounds of Tallaght.

Similarly, Jack Byrne was the name sung from the stands before Covid-19 kept them out last March but he still went on to augment his FAI Cup success with the coveted league title.

Contenders have struggled to succeed the departed Byrne, with blitzes like Daniel Mandroiu’s tonight all too infrequent. Ditto Graham Burke, another natural genius plagued by inconsistency.

That it will take a goal rush in their final three games to match the tallies of previous full season winners Dundalk and Cork City could also be a factor in the public's indifference.

Averaging less than two goals per game is sufficient when Rovers have the best defensive record in the division but doesn’t enhance their legacy in the pantheon of greats either.

Still the league table doesn’t lie.

Derry City’s recruitment drive and an imminent takeover at Dundalk should test Rovers’ designs on recording a first three-in-a-row for 35 years in 2022 but they’re entitled to enjoy this trophy, even if others aren’t so engrossed.