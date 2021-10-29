Brendan Rodgers and Gareth Southgate on wishlist but Solskjaer vows to revive ‘punchdrunk’ Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has not received assurances about his job security, or expected any, as it emerged that Manchester United appear to be looking for a British-based replacement to eventually succeed him — a list headed by Brendan Rodgers.

The beleaguered United manager takes his team to Tottenham on Saturday evening with his future in charge of the club still very much a topic for debate.

He appears to have survived the initial fallout following the horrendous 5-0 mauling by Liverpool last weekend, a result that Solskjaer admits will linger long in the memory, and history books, and which has sparked speculation about his successor.

But one consequence of the manner of that defeat has been a new focus from the United hierarchy on a succession plan for when — rather than if — they decide the time has come to replace the Norwegian, who is approaching his third year anniversary in charge of the club.

Antonio Conte was quickly ruled out as a potential replacement due to the high cost and high maintenance involved in recruiting the Italian.

The owners, the Glazer family, are understandably nervous about the prospect of the volatile Italian repeating what Jose Mourinho did at the club and criticising the board for their handling of issues such as player investment.

And sources have confirmed that United have decided to “buy British” when they chase their next manager — with Leicester’s Rodgers top of that list.

The Northern Irishman has fans across the United hierarchy and the prospect of United sticking with Solskjaer until the summer, by which time they hope to have been able to lure Rodgers away from Leicester, is emerging as their most likely ‘Plan B’.

Rodgers is seen as a steady pair of hands, with a proven track record at home and in Europe, while the emphasis on United’s ‘DNA’ and traditional core values is increasingly leading the owners towards him.

England manager Gareth Southgate has also been mentioned, unsurprisingly given the fine form United’s contingent have shown playing for his national team.

But the looming World Cup, now a little over a year away, make his recruitment virtually impossible.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer will attempt to arrest his team’s slide, and secure his job for a little while longer, at Tottenham today.

And he does so admitting that he has not received — or expected — assurances about his job security.

“I’ve had communication with the board and I don’t expect them to come and give me assurances,” he said.

“When you have a performance and a spell like we’ve had, that’s not what I call about and say… my job is to put things right and that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m not here to ask for assurances.”

Solskjaer was in defiant mood after the end of a week that will live long in United’s collective memory with the manager conceding the fact that the harrowing loss will not be quickly forgotten.

“I’m responsible and it’s my job to put things right,” he said. “We need a reaction, we can’t have a performance like this again.

“I’ve said it 100 times to all of you that nothing becomes history as quickly as a game of football and you have to move forward.

“But this game is such a dark moment and it will be in the history books for a long spell so it’s even more important that we learn from it, put things right, and make sure we’re ready for the next one.”

Solskjaer revealed he had a brief conversation with his mentor Alex Ferguson at United’s training ground this week, although he did not divulge the contents of their conversation.

Instead, the United manager channeled his inner boxing coach to describe where his team failed against Liverpool.

“Of course, you have to hold hands up and that performance is not acceptable, and we have to look at why it was not acceptable,” he said.

“I use the analogy: It felt like we were a boxer being punchdrunk, getting knocked down in the first four minutes or first round.

“We had a chance, we conceded a goal, we wanted to sort it out, and went a bit too open and too frantic against a good team.

“You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a few times, it’s remarkable how calm and composed he is when he is on the floor, he counts to six, seven or eight and then he gets up and he is ready to go again.

“We got up too early and tried to sort it so minds have to be better but we’ve had to look at different things as well and you have to be up front and honest, the communication has to be direct.”

Solskjaer appeared relatively relaxed yesterday, as he faced the media for the first time since the Liverpool humiliation, insisting he was impressed by the response of his players in training.

The United manager also claimed he had no trouble sleeping this week and had been left unaffected by rivals supporters — led by those at Leeds, Manchester City and Liverpool — who have been ironically singing for him to remain in the job this week.

“What, Leeds, City and Liverpool fans are singing?” said Solskjaer. “I don’t think I’ve ever been affected by any opposition fans really either as a player, a coach,or a manager.”

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are back from injury at Spurs today leaving suspended Paul Pogba as Solskjaer’s only absentee.