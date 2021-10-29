Super-subs William Armshaw and Josh Quinlivan secure fourth spot for Treaty United

First Division: Cabinteely FC 0 Treaty United 2

Super-subs William Armshaw and Josh Quinlivan fired Treaty to a fourth-place finish in their debut SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

It means the Limerick side will host UCD in the play-offs next Wednesday at the Markets Field, while Bray Wanderers entertain Galway United the same evening.

Having entered the play in the 61st minute, Armshaw cut off the left wing within seconds to fire into the far right-hand corner of the net.

However, in stoppage time, Tadhg Ryan pulled off a save to somehow thwart sub Sean McDonald right on the line.

Seconds later, with home keeper Adam Hayden in attack, Quinlivan broke to stroke the ball into an empty net from 40 yards.

Cabinteely, without suspended record-appearance holder Kevin Knight and record goalscorer Kieran Marty Waters (injured), had rallied after going behind.

However, away custodian Ryan denied Niall Barnes, then Barnes and Ben Feeney shot narrowly wide.

Just as the game kicked off, the rain lashed down.

Clear-cut chances in the tough playing conditions were hard to come by.

Kieran ‘Red’ Hanlon had United’s best opportunity on 26 minutes. He turned well in the box but skied over close in.

The hosts finished the period well, with Ryan denying Destiny Idele (40) and Feeney (42).

CABINTEELY FC: Hayden; Byrne (McDonald 79), Blackbyrne, Nwanze, Hudson; Dalton (Casey 86), Massey (Conor Knight 86), McPhillips, Barnes; Feeney; Idele (McLean 70).

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, O’Connell, Guerins, Murphy; Coustrain (Quinlivan 89), Christopher, Lynch, Walsh; Hanlon (Armshaw 61), George.

Referee: Oliver Moran.