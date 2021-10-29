Sligo Rovers end winless streak against Drogheda United

Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 2 Drogheda United 0

Second-half goals from John Mahon and Johnny Kenny gave Sligo Rovers their first win in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division since September 14.

Third-placed Sligo, who hadn’t won in their previous five games, were boosted by experienced midfielder Greg Bolger’s return after serving a two-game suspension.

Drogheda, four points behind Sligo in sixth place, hadn’t lost to the north-west outfit in this season’s three previous meetings.

Drogheda’s top scorer Mark Doyle had the game’s first opportunity — a seventh-minute effort that flashed wide.

Sligo then began to dominate possession without creating any clear-cut opportunities. All that changed in a two-minute spell in the closing stages of the opening period when Sligo were frustrated on three occasions by Drogheda goalkeeper David Odumosu, who denied Lewis Banks, Andre Wright, and Ryan De Vries.

Robbie McCourt was next to go close — his 58th-minute shot was bravely blocked by Daniel O’Reilly.

Drogheda could have scored from a swift counter-attack but James Brown’s shot failed to trouble Ed McGinty.

Mahon’s header — from Adam McDonnell’s corner — put Sligo in front after 72 minutes. Kenny netted his 10th goal of the season two minutes from full-time with a rifled finish following a corner.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Figueira, McDonnell, Bolger, De Vries (Byrne 69); Kenny; Wright (Cawley 90+2).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Odumosu; Redmond, O’Reilly, Massey (Murray 74); Brown, Deegan, Phillips (Hyland 74), Kane; Markey (Heeney 60), Lyons (Jordan Adeyemo 55), Doyle.

Referee: Rob Hennessey.