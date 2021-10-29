Cork City finish season on a high against much-changed Galway United

First Division: Cork City 3 Galway United 0

Cork City recorded a three-goal victory against John Caulfield’s Galway United in front of over 2,300 fans at Turner’s Cross. Jonas Hakkinen, Alec Byrne, and Cian Coleman, were the goal scorers on the night.

City made four changes to the starting eleven that lost at the UCD Bowl last time out. Dylan McGlade returned to the line-up, having been used off the bench in recent fixtures. Galway were much changed from their last outing, making 10 changes to the side that beat Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The opening stages of the game were even in terms of possession; however, it was the home side who were creating the better chances. The first 15 minutes saw both Byrne and McGlade fire over the bar from good positions just outside the Galway penalty area.

The opening goal was to come on the stroke of the half-hour mark after left-sided duo Steven Beattie and McGlade engineered a free-kick out of nothing near to the sideline. The latter delivered the resulting set-piece to the back-post, where City centre-half Hakkinen was on hand to nod home for his first goal for the club.

The pressure kept coming and the aforementioned McGlade was the one causing trouble for the Galway defence. With his quick feet too much for Chris Horgan to handle, the winger was able to loft a cross to the back-post. Waiting inside the box, Sean Kennedy left the ball bounce when perhaps a first-time shot was a better option. Galway let off the hook.

The first half ended with the Tribesmen forcing a number of corners, but they failed to trouble David Harrington in the City goal. City were much the better side throughout the opening half in difficult playing conditions at the Cross.

The second half saw the game open up, which was to the detriment of the Galway rearguard. City attacked down the right flank through the marauding Gordon Walker, his cross eventually found City midfielder Byrne who was able to dispatch past goalkeeper Luke Dennison.

The 72nd minute saw City widen the margin thanks to a volley from Coleman, with McGlade once again the provider. The City captain was helped by a slight deflection that thwarted stand-in goalkeeper Dennison in the Galway net.

The 79th minute brought about Galway’s only real chance of the encounter. It fell to Carlton Ubaezuonu, who, having raced in behind the City defence, was only able to drag his effort wide of goal.

A comfortable win for City that caps an impressive second half of the season. Caulfield and his men will now look to secure promotion through the upcoming play-offs.

CORK CITY (4-4-3): Harrington; Walker, Coleman, Hakkinen (Heffernan, 73), Beattie; Bolger, Byrne (Morrissey, 62), Coffey (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 77); Kennedy (Bargary, 62), Murphy, McGlade (Crowley, 73).

GALWAY UNITED (4-2-3-1): Dennison; Horgan, Nugent, Murphy, O’Shea; O’Dea, Corcoran (Connolly, 67); Place, Doherty, Ubaezuonu; Cunningham.

Referee: Rob Dowling.