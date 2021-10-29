Real Sociedad go top of LaLiga with victory over Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad moved to the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo.

Sociedad have been the surprise package of the season and extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, moving three points ahead of Real Madrid – who have a game in hand – at the summit.

Having survived an onslaught from Celta in the first half, Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the visitors nine minutes after the restart when he tapped into an empty net.

Aritz Elustondo made the game safe 11 minutes from time when he headed home from a corner.

A dramatic night saw reigning champions Atletico Madrid drop more points in a 2-2 draw with Levante.

Diego Simeone’s men looked to be heading for three points after Matheus Cunha’s 76th-minute strike had restored their lead. Antoine Griezmann’s early strike had been cancelled out by Enis Bardhi’s 37th-minute penalty.

Simeone was sent to the stands and then another Bardhi penalty in the 90th minute earned the hosts a point as they ended the game with 10 men after Rober Pier received two yellow cards in nine minutes of injury time.

Granada scored in the seventh minute of time added on to earn a 1-1 draw with Getafe as Jorge Molina struck cancelled out Enes Unal’s first-half opener.

Lorenzo Insigne scored twice from the spot as Napoli returned to the top of Serie A with a 3-0 win over Bologna.

Gli Azzurri saw their perfect start to the league campaign end with a 0-0 draw against Roma at the weekend, but they returned to winning ways in style.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then Insigne got his first of the evening from the spot four minutes before the break.

His second came in the 62nd minute as Napoli made it nine wins from their opening 10 games.