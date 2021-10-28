Euro 2022: Northern Ireland to face England in first ever major tournament

Northern Ireland will face hosts England at their first-ever major women’s tournament following Thursday's draw for the 2022 European Championships.
Former Derry City manager Kenny Shiels guided his unfancied side to the showpiece by winning both legs of their play-off against Ukraine, the nation who the Republic were edged out by in their group.
England and Northern Ireland are in Group A, along with Norway and Austria, and will face each other in the third round of fixtures.
All three of the North’s games will be staged at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, starting with Norway (July 7) and followed by Austria (July 11).
England are now under the management of Sarina Wiegman, who led her native Netherlands to the last Euro title on home soil in 2017.
Their game with Austria will open the event at Old Trafford on July 6, with the final at Wembley on July 31.
The tournament was due to play this year but had to be delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Finland, whom Ireland beat 2-1 in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier, will face Germany, Spain and Denmark in Group B following the draw held in Manchester.
England, Norway, Austria, Northern Ireland.
Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland.
Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia.
France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland.