Curtis 'had it out' with Stephen Kenny over Ireland ommission 

REPUBLIC of Ireland international winger Ronan Curtis has vowed to force his way back into the plans of manager, Stephen Kenny.

Curtis was left out of the squad for this month's games against Qatar and Azerbaijan.

He said: “To be honest, I was surprised at being dropped. I had scored a couple of goals and assisted a couple and didn’t get picked.

“But, to be fair to the lads, they did well when they were away and got the two wins. Hopefully next month we can get another couple.

“I was doing alright here (at Portsmouth), playing well, but the gaffer (Kenny) spoke to me and we had it out.

“He said some things, I said some things, and we came to an agreement and that was it, really.

“There were no harsh words involved, nothing like that. It was nice of him to ring to tell me that I wasn't involved before the squad came out.

“It was good management from Stephen Kenny, I have a lot of respect for him because of that.

“To get back I need to do the best I can on the pitch for Pompey and keep scoring goals, hopefully trying to get us promoted.

“Putting on the Irish jersey is a proud moment for me and my family, so not being called up was disappointing.

“But my mind is not on that right now, I’m trying to sort Pompey out and get us to be the best that we can.

“I’m in a good frame of mind. My form is improving and that is down to hard work on the training pitch, putting in the hours and showing dedication.”