'It has to be now': This Ireland win was a genuine statement result

Those prophetic words of Niamh Fahey must have been ringing in her team-mates’ ears as Ireland finally, belatedly, made a statement to arrest their major tournament drought.

“It has to be now,” warned Fahey, part of Arsenal’s dominant squad of a decade ago. “You can’t keep saying: ‘We’re building, we’re waiting’ — it has to be now. There’s no more time to talk, it has to be done.”

Mark it down and shout it loud, last night’s win in Finland was the real deal.

The springboard is now there for Ireland to be serious in the conversation for the 2023 World Cup. Even if it’s just a play-off, we’ll take it. Not since 2008 have Ireland graced one of those.

Since that Uefa Euro 2009 journey ended, on a frozen pitch in Reykjavik, the burden of delivering success stories for Irish women’s football had fallen on fledglings. Think of the U17 World Cup of 2010 and U19s of 2014, who reached the semi-finals of the European Championships.

Last night in Helsinki is the first evidence of those generations blossoming at senior level. Among the class in Trinidad and Tobago with Noel King in 2010 were Denise O’Sullivan and Rianna Jarrett, both involved last night, while Clare Shine, Harriet Scott, and Grace Moloney linked up with the squad this year. The next batch in Norway four years later had Katie McCabe, Megan Connolly, and Savannah McCarthy, three more starters last night.

They were schooled in the art of winning competitive matches. Last month’s victory over Australia was vital for ending the seven-match losing streak but no points were accrued.

Connolly, five years on from making her senior debut as a teen, hopes this latest result is the turning point. “It’s fine getting wins in friendlies, giving your confidence, but we always strived to get results on the big stage,” said the Cork woman, relieved to score only her second international goal in 31 appearances.

“We needed to do it when it matters most. It paid off. You have to come here being realistic but also back yourself. We felt we could put it up to them but had to be defensively solid. By not conceding, it gives you the best chance. We have a balance of knowing our strengths and weaknesses, not getting too ahead. We have to follow this up against Slovakia next month.”

Therein lies the health warning amid the euphoria.

Over those barren 13 years, Ireland have started campaigns well — beating Portugal away in 2015 and drawing with Euro holders Netherlands two years later — before their quest crumbled on the final straight.

Vera Pauw and her players have put their play-off destiny in their own hands, enough to relegate, for now, issues such as Diane Caldwell’s omission from the team and Tyler Toland’s exclusion, yet they’ve to make it count in the remaining 75% of the campaign.

Tallaght will be sold out for the visits of Slovakia and Georgia next month, the attendees now anticipating the right type of drama to make 2022 the most exciting 12 months in the 48-year history of the team.