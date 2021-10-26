Talking points: New star emerges as Ireland start contemplating World Cup playoffs

Heather Payne is a star

For one of the quietest players in the squad, Payne is shouting loudest when it comes to creating heroes in this emerging team.

At just 21, the pacy attacker is already resolving one of Ireland’s problem areas up front. Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan, and Amber Barrett have all been entrusted with that function over the reigns of Vera Pauw and her predecessor Colin Bell but for consistency levels, Payne is supreme.

As she did against Australia and Sweden, the Ballinasloe native was Ireland’s outlet in attack and her traits were personified by a driving run and cross that led to Denise O’Sullivan’s winner.

Two veteran coaches and one winner

Anna Signeul and Vera Pauw go back a long time and first duelled as coaches when Scotland faced Pauw’s native Netherlands. Signeul did what her predecessor Pauw failed to by guiding the Scots to a first major tournament. In this game between the second and third seeds, preparation was key and Pauw won the day in the battle of wits.

“Ireland were smart tactically,” admitted Signeul. “They broke the game down and defended their own box. We ended up having to play a lot of crosses in and the goalkeeper and Louise Quinn are good at taking crosses.”

The sequel battle next September will be intriguing.

Ireland can start contemplating the playoffs

Similar to the men’s World Cup, places at the women’s showpiece are scarce. Three points in Helsinki at least puts Ireland in the mix to take second-spot behind group winner shoo-ins Sweden.

All nine runners-up across the nine Uefa groups will qualify for the playoffs but only the best three will have one game to reach the 2023 finals. Fifa will decide the final three places through a 10-team play-off tournament, a pilot in Australia and New Zealand ahead of the co-hosts staging the real showpiece.

The playoffs will be intercontinental, meaning Ireland could be in a situation like the men who had to beat Iran to clinch a spot at the 2022 World Cup.