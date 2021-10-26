Ireland v Finland player ratings: Midfield maestros steer visitors to victory

Paul Dowling assesses how the Ireland players performed during the 2-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Finland
Ireland goalscorers Megan Connolly and Denise O'Sullivan celebrate after their side's victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifying Group A match between Finland and Republic of Ireland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 18:42
Paul Dowling

Courtney Brosnan 7

Having been women of the match against Sweden, the custodian had a much easier first period in Helsinki bar a rush of blood in first-half stoppage time. Although much busier after the turnaround, she was assured in her performance. Caught the ball well and punched when she had to. Saved Koivisto's 87th-minute header.

Niamh Fahey 7

A 97th cap on the right of the back three for the 34-year-old. Needed all those matches to rely on for a fine rear-guard action. Produced a series of vital blocks and charge downs. Faced a real tussle with Westerlund and Kuikka in aerial battles from set-pieces and corners.

Louise Quinn 7

A solid display at the heart of the back three for the Wicklow woman. Her organisational skills were called upon alongside Fahey and Savannah McCarthy to nullify the threat of the dangerous duo of Franssi and Sällström. Like her defensive team-mates, put her body on the line several times to keep the Finns out.

Savannah McCarthy 6

Started on the left of the back three in only the Galway player’s fifth game for her country. The Finns tried to exploit that inexperience with balls down the channel trying to get Adelina Engman in behind. But McCarthy greatly improved in the second half as she grew into the game to defend staunchly.

Áine O’Gorman 7

On her 110th cap, the Enniskerry native switched from left wing-back to the right side of defence from the Sweden game. Was involved in the lead up to Ireland’s second goal and was required to dig deep in the last half-hour half to defend as the Finn pressed to grab a second equaliser.

Jamie Finn 8

Pushed forward from left-back to a midfield role. That versatility is vital to any team. Made more runs into the box and was instrumental in the passage of play that led to the second goal. As against Sweden, was booked for a 71st-minute tackle.

Megan Connolly 8

Registered her second goal for the Girls in Green on her 29th appearance with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box. Selected in the holding role in front of the back three and did so with great effect. Covered her team-mates superbly.

Denise O’Sullivan 8

Recovered from the arm injury against Sweden to take her place in midfield and capped her 87th Ireland appearance with steely determination in a player of the match performance. Twice took knocks to her arm and leg in the opening period. Her dedication to the cause was shown by following up high up the pitch and heading in her 13th international goal to make it 2-1.

Katie McCabe 8

Continued her Arsenal form on to her country. Dropped back to the left wing-back position having been in a more forward role against Sweden but linked wonderfully with O’Sullivan when pushing on. Was controversially off the pitch injured as 10-woman Ireland conceded the equaliser to Engman. Denied by Korpela’s save on 63, then flashed just wide on 68.

Read More

Megan Connolly and Denise O'Sullivan fire Ireland to famous Finland victory

Lucy Quinn 6

Having been asked to play on the right of the attack against Sweden, the Birmingham player was restored to the front line. No lack of effort up front but like the Sweden match, lacked service. Got little change out of Westerlund and Kuikka and taken off with 15 minutes to go.

Heather Payne 7

Her shot led to the free-kick from which Connolly scored. Then her crossed led to O’Sullivan making it 2-1. Showed another aspect of her overall game by tracking back to cover team-mates. Pressed the Finnish defence well as she put in a terrific shift.

Sub

Rianna Jarrett 5 (for Lucy Quinn 75). Asked to lead the attack as Ireland went to 5-4-1 for the closing stages.

Unused subs: Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett, Saoirse Noonan, Claire Walsh, Diane Caldwell, Niamh Farrelly, Ciara Grant, Aoibheann Clancy, Roma McLaughlin, Grace Moloney, Eve Badana.

