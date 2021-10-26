Jamie McGrath receives positive injury update after being stretchered off against Rangers

St Mirren's Jamie McGrath is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during the Scottish Premiership match against Rangers at St Mirren Park, Paisley. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 18:14
Ronnie Esplin

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has been handed a boost after scans revealed Jamie McGrath’s hip problem appears short-term.

The Paisley boss admitted he would be saying a prayer after the Ireland winger was taken off on a stretcher against Rangers on Sunday and having used all three substitutes, the home side played out the closing minutes of the 2-1 defeat with 10 men.

However, ahead of the trip to Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday night, where the Buddies look to get back on track following their first defeat in seven, Goodwin said: “We are pleased to say that it is not as bad as it was first feared.

“The images at the weekend when you see any player going off on a stretcher then straight away you fear the worst but the stretcher was a precaution more than anything.

“He has had his scan and it seems to have settled down a lot.

“It was a bang on the hip and there seems to be a bit of a bleed in and around the muscles around the hip and that’s what caused the pain.

“But I don’t think it will be a long-term thing, hopefully a couple of weeks and Jamie will be back in amongst things.”

Ireland face Portugal and Luxembourg in their final World Cup qualifiers next month.

Finland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Megan Connolly and Denise O'Sullivan fire Ireland to famous Finland victory

