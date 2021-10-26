Republic of Ireland U19s secure spot in next phase of Euro qualifying

Republic of Ireland 2 Northern Ireland 0

Victory was deserved for the Republic of Ireland U19s as they secured a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in their final game in the Qualifying Round of the UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships at the Market's Field on Tuesday.

Dave Connell’s team were unlucky in their previous two outings, against England and Switzerland, but they knew that a draw or win in this game would mean a secured spot in Group A of the competition.

Ireland started the game in confident fashion with Jessie Stapleton using possession well by building play from the back, while the creative Ellen Molloy buzzed around the pitch ready to unleash her killer sting. It was hardly surprising that both of those players supplied the goals.

Republic of Ireland’s Maria Reynolds celebrates with her mother after the game. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

It was in the 34th minute when Molloy’s fantastic footwork provided the first goal of the afternoon. The Wexford Youths ace ghosted past her opponents as if they were not even there before providing the clinical finish.

Relief for Ireland came In the 62nd minute when a foul on Molloy allowed Stapleton to slot in a penalty.

The result means that Ireland will be in Group A when the second round of qualifiers kick off in April 2022.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Woods, McMaster, Haughey, Davis (Mervyn 75), Morgan, Bell, Dickson (Little 78), Chambers (Reilly 78), McHenry (Parker 67), McKimm, Boyle (Dickson 46).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Auskalnyte, Kinnevey (O’Kane 46), Brennan, Doherty, Stapleton, Devaney (Mangan 74), Horgan (McNamara 74), Molloy, Lynch (McLaughlin 64), Reynolds; Watkins (Slattery 64).

Referee: Marina Živković (Serbia).