Vera Pauw opts for same again as Ireland face Finland in World Cup qualifier

The Ireland boss had hinted yesterday she would make one change from the side that lost their campaign opener to Sweden last Thursday 1-0 but has opted against
Vera Pauw opts for same again as Ireland face Finland in World Cup qualifier

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan arrives before the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Finland and Republic of Ireland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 15:04
John Fallon

Vera Pauw has kept faith with the same starting Ireland line-up for this evening’s crucial Women's World Cup qualifier against Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium (6.15pm local/4.15pm Irish).

The Ireland boss had hinted yesterday she would make one change from the side that lost their campaign opener to Sweden last Thursday 1-0 but has opted against.

Top seeds Sweden lead Group A with a maximum nine points, followed by the Finns, who beat Slovakia and Georgia in their opening pair of fixtures.

Pauw has admitted today’s fixture against the second seeds could be pivotal to the outcome of the group. Only the nation that finishes top is guaranteed a place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The runners-up will enter a complicated playoff series.

Today’s game is being staged at the 40,000 capacity national stadium to mark the 50th anniversary of women’s football in the country. A crowd of 7,000 is expected.

FINLAND: TR Korpela; T Hyyrynen, A Westerlund, N Kuikka, E Koivisto; A Engman, E Alanen, E Summanen, R Öling; S Franssi, L Sällström.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, S McCarthy; Á O'Gorman, J Finn, D O’Sullivan, M Connolly, K McCabe; H Payne, Lucy Quinn.

Referee: Alexandra Collin (France).

More in this section

FBL-ESP-REAL MADRID-TRAINING Five potential candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager
Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford Five reasons why it’s all going wrong for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United
Sam Bone and Kyrian Nwoko with Andy Boyle and Darragh Leahy 25/10/2021 Billy King slays Dundalk as St Pat's win again to extend Rovers' wait
#Fifa World Cup#Republic of Ireland WNT
Walter Smith File Photo

Walter Smith, who led Rangers to 10 SPL titles, dies aged 73

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up