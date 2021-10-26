Vera Pauw opts for same again as Ireland face Finland in World Cup qualifier

Vera Pauw has kept faith with the same starting Ireland line-up for this evening’s crucial Women's World Cup qualifier against Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium (6.15pm local/4.15pm Irish).
The Ireland boss had hinted yesterday she would make one change from the side that lost their campaign opener to Sweden last Thursday 1-0 but has opted against.
Top seeds Sweden lead Group A with a maximum nine points, followed by the Finns, who beat Slovakia and Georgia in their opening pair of fixtures.
Pauw has admitted today’s fixture against the second seeds could be pivotal to the outcome of the group. Only the nation that finishes top is guaranteed a place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The runners-up will enter a complicated playoff series.
Today’s game is being staged at the 40,000 capacity national stadium to mark the 50th anniversary of women’s football in the country. A crowd of 7,000 is expected.
TR Korpela; T Hyyrynen, A Westerlund, N Kuikka, E Koivisto; A Engman, E Alanen, E Summanen, R Öling; S Franssi, L Sällström.
C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, S McCarthy; Á O'Gorman, J Finn, D O’Sullivan, M Connolly, K McCabe; H Payne, Lucy Quinn.
Alexandra Collin (France).