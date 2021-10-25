Louise Quinn: Ireland must create more and eliminate errors against Finland

Quinn, on 12 goals, is the joint second-top scorer in the squad alongside Denise O'Sullivan. Fellow defender, centurion Áine O'Gorman, leads the pack with 13
Louise Quinn: Ireland must create more and eliminate errors against Finland

Louise Quinn and Roma McLaughlin, right, during a Republic of Ireland WNT training session at Leppavaara Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 16:50
John Fallon, Helsinki

Louise Quinn insists Ireland must cut out silly errors if they’re to see their Women's World Cup qualification campaign take flight in Finland on Tuesday evening.

Vera Pauw’s side are already playing catch-up in the hunt for a top-two finish, the Finns able to join Sweden on nine points if they prevail at the Olympic Stadium.

Even a draw from their second game of the campaign – against the nation ranked second behind the stellar Swedes – would lay the groundwork for Ireland to mount a tilt at ending their wait for major tournament qualification.

Birmingham City defender Quinn, having scored the winner in last month’s friendly against Australia, scored at the opposite end against Sweden on Thursday.

The defender can’t be blamed for her own goal but admits eradicating mistakes is a must as the stakes get higher.

“We need to start tidying up a few things, eliminating a few errors that have happened,” admitted Quinn, who will win her 89th cap tomorrow.

“We still need to create more chances as well because these things can happen in the backline.

“But that result against Sweden is not going to be the be-all and end-all. We knew that was our toughest game but it will be equally tough against a confident Finnish team with a lot of threats."

Quinn, on 12 goals, is the joint second-top scorer in the squad alongside Denise O’Sullivan. Fellow defender, centurion Áine O'Gorman, leads the pack with 13.

“Hopefully I can contribute in that way and get something from set-pieces but first defend as well as I can,” she added.

Pauw played down Ireland’s prospects of causing a shock against a seed with a proven record of reaching four of the last five European champions.

“We are realistic that Finland is ranked higher than us,” she said of the seven-place gap between the nations in Fifa’s rankings “Finland are not as strong as Sweden on paper but they still are a very strong team.

“They have qualified for next year’s Euros so we need to see what we can do. We will be under pressure again, high pressure again, so from there we need to see what we can do against that.” 

Pauw, who reported a fully fit squad, indicated that she will make just one change to the side that started against Sweden.

The Finns are expecting a turnout of 6,500, the fixture moved to the national stadium to mark the 50th anniversary of women’s football in the country.

Home manager Anna Signeul knows Pauw well, having succeeded her as Scottish boss in 2005.

"We have huge respect for Ireland,” said the Swede. “As Scottish coach for 12 years, I always had that.

"I think we know what to expect from Ireland tomorrow. A very competitive team, a very organised team, and with some players in great shape."

