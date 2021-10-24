Phillips lifts Drogheda, dents Derry Euro ambitions

Airtricity League Premier Division: Drogheda United 1 Derry City 0

DERRY City's recent run came to an abrupt end at Head in the Game Park this afternoon, Drogheda United recording a surprise 1-0 victory and three significant points.

It was a weekend which could have proved significant for the 'Candystripes' in their quest for Europa League football next season had they won this fixture. However, Killian Phillips headed the game's only goal just before the break and Drogheda defended stubbornly after the break to confirm the spoils.

As Drogheda move further away from the relegation playoff spot, Derry could find themselves dropping away from the European spots should results elsewhere go against them on Monday night.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men may have dominated the possession but they never did enough to trouble the home defence.

Derry actually enjoyed a large travelling support and they opened on the front foot when Joe Thomson's right wing corner found Ronan Boyce at the near post, but his powerful header was blocked by Gary Deegan after just eight minutes.

Derry continued to huff and puff and when Jamie McGonigle flicked the ball into the path of Evan McLaughlin, the teenager's angled shot screamed wide of the upright.

24 October 2021; Joe Thomson of Derry City is tackled by Killian Phillips of Drogheda United during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Derry City at United Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The deadlock was broken six minutes before the break in Drogheda's first serious attack.

Darragh Markey's right wing corner found an unmarked Mark Doyle, his close range header rebounded back off the post and the alert Phillips was on hand to head home.

Derry responded well and went close to equalising when Thomson's powerful free-kick whistled just past Odumosu's right hand post.

Phillips went close to scoring a second but his close-range strike was deflected over the bar by Eoin Toal.

Derry squandered a glorious chance when a cross from the left from Coll was met by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, but the striker's diving header from close range fizzed wide of the target.

Right at the death United should have wrapped the points up when James Brown broke out and found substitute Ahu Obhakhan, but the striker's close-range shot was saved by Derry keeper, Nathan Gartside.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Odumosu, Brown, Redmond, O'Reilly, Kane (Simon 66), Massey, Phillips, Deegan, Markey (Heeney 63), Doyle, Lyons (Adeyemo 58).

DERRY CITY: Gartside, Boyce (Malone h/t),Toal, McJannet, CColl McLaughlin (Fitzgerald, 53); Harkin (Hery 53), Thomson, Akintunde (Walsh 85); McGonigle, Junior.

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).