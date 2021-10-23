Wilson wonder goal clinches Newcastle's fourth point of the season

Wilson wonder goal clinches Newcastle's fourth point of the season

Newcastle's Callum Wilson scores a spectacular goal against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 17:08
Nick Callow. Selhurst Park

Premier League

Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle Utd 1 

Callum Wilson scored with a brilliant overhead kick to earn Newcastle United only their fourth point of the season.

New owners, new manager and new-look team, but it looked like it would be the same fate for Newcastle United when Christian Benteke wheeled away celebrating his second goal and a late match winner only for VAR to intervene.

'How much are they paying you' roared the angry Palace fans as Newcastle celebrated along with Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley representing the new Saudi Arabian owners in the directors' box here.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira had a lengthy exchange of words on the pitch with referee Darren England afterwards.

In the background, Newcastle players celebrated with their jubilant fans. 

Benteke had given Palace a deserved lead 11 minutes into the second half when he headed home powerfully from a Tyrick Mitchell cross.

Benteke, back to his former Liverpool and Belgium best under Vieira, also hit the woodwork either side of the break.

And he looked like he had headed in the 88th minute winner only for VAR to intervene for a foul by Marc Guehi in the build-up.

Palace were the better team and have now drawn six matches this season – with only one win – but Wilson's goal was so good that he did not deserve to be on the losing side.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 6, Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6, Milivojevic 7 (Schlupp 73), McArthur 6, Olise 5 (Zaha 66), Gallagher 7 (Mateta 86), Edouard, Benteke 

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow 7, Manquillo 6, Krafth 7, Lascelles 6, Clark 6, Ritchie 6, Hayden 6, Longstaff 5 (Willock 6), Fraser 6 (Almiron 66), Wilson 7, Saint-Maximin 6 (Joelinton 81).

Ref: Darren England 5

More in this section

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Elland Road Rodrigo to the rescue as Leeds snatch draw with Wolves
Newcastle United Fans File Photo Newcastle carry out U-turn and say fans can wear Arab-style clothing at matches
Fulham v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship Cardiff part ways with Mick McCarthy
Everton v Watford - Premier League - Goodison Park

Joshua King nets hat-trick against former club as five-star Watford stun Everton

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up