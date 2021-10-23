Wilson wonder goal clinches Newcastle's fourth point of the season

Premier League

Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle Utd 1

Callum Wilson scored with a brilliant overhead kick to earn Newcastle United only their fourth point of the season.

New owners, new manager and new-look team, but it looked like it would be the same fate for Newcastle United when Christian Benteke wheeled away celebrating his second goal and a late match winner only for VAR to intervene.

'How much are they paying you' roared the angry Palace fans as Newcastle celebrated along with Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley representing the new Saudi Arabian owners in the directors' box here.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira had a lengthy exchange of words on the pitch with referee Darren England afterwards.

In the background, Newcastle players celebrated with their jubilant fans.

Benteke had given Palace a deserved lead 11 minutes into the second half when he headed home powerfully from a Tyrick Mitchell cross.

Benteke, back to his former Liverpool and Belgium best under Vieira, also hit the woodwork either side of the break.

And he looked like he had headed in the 88th minute winner only for VAR to intervene for a foul by Marc Guehi in the build-up.

Palace were the better team and have now drawn six matches this season – with only one win – but Wilson's goal was so good that he did not deserve to be on the losing side.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 6, Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6, Milivojevic 7 (Schlupp 73), McArthur 6, Olise 5 (Zaha 66), Gallagher 7 (Mateta 86), Edouard, Benteke

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow 7, Manquillo 6, Krafth 7, Lascelles 6, Clark 6, Ritchie 6, Hayden 6, Longstaff 5 (Willock 6), Fraser 6 (Almiron 66), Wilson 7, Saint-Maximin 6 (Joelinton 81).

Ref: Darren England 5