Cardiff part ways with Mick McCarthy

The 62-year-old leaves with the Bluebirds having lost their last eight Sky Bet Championship matches, the latest a 2-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Mick McCarthy

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 15:48
Tom Nolan

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has left his position "by mutual agreement", the club have announced.

A club statement read: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.

"Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties at this time, as the board of directors begin the process of appointing a permanent replacement.

