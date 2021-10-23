Cork City to auction end of season jerseys forrefugee charity 

Cork City FC will carry the slogan “No to Racism” in place of player names on their jerseys for the final SSE Airtricity First Division game of the season against Galway United on October 29th.

The 'No to Racism’ shirts will be worn by the players as part the FARE #FootballPeople weeks and Show Racism the Red Card. The shirts will be auctioned afterwards on eBay and all profits raised will be used to support projects by Recruit Refugee Ireland. Recruit Refugee Ireland is a project from International Community Dynamics CLG which connects the refugee and asylum seeker community with the Irish jobs market.