Cork City to auction end of season jerseys forrefugee charity 

(Pictured L-R: Steven Beattie, Cian Coleman, Gearóid Morrissey, CCFC players; Colin Healy, CCFC Manager; Roos Demol, Recruit Refugees Ireland; Cian Bargary, Jonas Häkkinen, Cian Murphy, CCFC Players) 

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 13:08
Colm O’Connor

Cork City FC will carry the slogan “No to Racism” in place of player names on their jerseys for the final SSE Airtricity First Division game of the season against Galway United on October 29th.

The 'No to Racism’ shirts will be worn by the players as part the FARE #FootballPeople weeks and Show Racism the Red Card. The shirts will be auctioned afterwards on eBay and all profits raised will be used to support projects by Recruit Refugee Ireland. Recruit Refugee Ireland is a project from International Community Dynamics CLG which connects the refugee and asylum seeker community with the Irish jobs market.

Cork City Community Coordinator Erika Ní Thuama said: “Football is a sport that is open to everyone irrespective of their origin, race, gender or sexuality. Inclusiveness is a part of our overall ethos at the club and we are a diverse club in terms of our staff, players and supporters. We are delighted to partner with Recruit Refugees Ireland who are doing fantastic work on the ground, helping refugees and asylum seekers in their search for employment.” 

Roos Demol of Recruit Refugees Ireland said: “Recruit Refugees Ireland is delighted with this support from Cork City FC. Recruit Refugees is one of the projects we run with International Community Dynamics CLG to help refugees and residents in DP centres build bridges with Irish society, by using the talents and skills that they brought with them. We work with sports, music and employment, three ways to integration. The money that we will receive in this sponsorship will go to the Windows for Opportunity Campaign, to buy badly needed laptops for people in Direct Provision, helping them access online courses, job sites and remote work. This sponsorship will make a real difference”.

