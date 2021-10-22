Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career

The 29-year-old’s current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool are anxious to finalise negotiations over a new long-term contract.
Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said he cannot see himself playing for another club (Nigel French/PA)

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 20:01

Mohamed Salah says he wants to stay with Liverpool for the rest of his playing career.

The 29-year-old’s current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool are anxious to finalise negotiations over a new long-term contract.

“It doesn’t depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football (career),” Salah told Sky Sports.

Mo Salah has scored 12 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season (Darren Steples/PA)

“But I can’t say much about that, it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants. It doesn’t depend on me.

“At the moment, I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.

“It’s hard. I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad and at the moment I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool, but let’s see what will happen in the future.”

Salah has been in sparkling form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, scoring his 11th and 12th goals in 11 appearances in all competitions in the midweek Champions League win against Atletico Madrid.

The Egypt international became the fastest player to score 100 goals for Liverpool in September and is the fifth-fastest to score 100 Premier League goals (162 matches).

He has scored in all of his last nine matches and his recent efforts against Manchester City and Watford are considered early contenders for goal of the season.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Sweden - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Denise O’Sullivan fit to face Finland
'Wes Canoelahan' - unique tribute to Wes Hoolahan floats in British Colombia 'Wes Canoelahan' - unique tribute to Wes Hoolahan floats in British Colombia
Fulham v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship Mick McCarthy: 'I don’t listen to the noise'
LiverpoolSalahPlace: UK
Trent Kone Doherty celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates 22/10/2021

Ireland U16s end Victory Shield campaign on a high with win over North

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up