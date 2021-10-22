Ireland U16s end Victory Shield campaign on a high with win over North

The Republic of Ireland Men’s U16s ended the Victory Shield on a high with a 2-0 win over neighbours Northern Ireland in Belfast today.

Cillian Mulvihill’s first-half strike and a late finish from Trent Kone Doherty was enough to earn the win in a closely-fought game at Blanchflower Stadium.

The win denied Northern Ireland a three-way share of the competition along with Scotland and Wales with the Scottish beating their Welsh counterparts 2-0 earlier in the day.

It means Scotland and Wales share the title again as they did in the last edition of competition in 2019.

The win was a big boost to Ireland who had suffered narrow back-to-back losses against Scotland and Wales earlier in the week.

Before half-time Ireland were in front. Kone Doherty’s pressing saw him pinch the ball from his defender, his attempt was saved by Wilkins but Mulvihill was the quickest to react and he found the corner for his first goal for his country.

As Northern Ireland looked for an equaliser Ireland settled the game in the last minute Naz Raji’s dangerous ball across goal was met by Kone Doherty for an easy tap-in to win the game.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Healy; Mackey, O’Sullivan, Queally Hayden; Turley, Dodd (O’Halloran, 72), Razi; Kone Doherty, Mulvihill (Mooney, 63), Kehir.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Wilkins; Harvey (McToal, 70), Hamilton, McCloskey, Briggs, Austin, Turley, Donnelly (McDowell, 70), O’Hara, McGonigle, Morrison (Dalzell, 56).

Referee: Jonny Reid.