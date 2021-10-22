Denise O’Sullivan fit to face Finland

Denise O’Sullivan has been declared fit to start for Ireland in Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup qualifier in Finland.

The Cork native underwent a scan on the arm injury which forced her off against Sweden on Thursday night and has been passed fit for next week's crucial game.

The meeting of the second and third seeds in Group A at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium may be pivotal in the hunt for the second spot with Sweden hot favourites to dominate this qualifying campaign.

The team ranked second in the world, and best in Europe, were well worth their win over Ireland at Tallaght Stadium, the only surprise was their failure to add to Louise Quinn’s decisive own-goal in the first game of the campaign for Vera Pauw’s side.

Sweden were instead content to consolidate in the second half, dominating possession but unable to pierce the compact home defence. It was a similar story for Peter Gerhardsson’s Olympic silver medallists in their campaign opener last month in Slovakia, defeating the fourth seed on another 1-0 scoreline.

“The crowd shouted loud when Ireland crossed the halfway line,” said Gerhardsson about the noise generated by the 4,07 fans inside the stadium. “It only sounded dangerous because Ireland didn't have one shot on goal over the entire game.” O’Sullivan battled gamely against the yellow wave in midfield, breaking up play and laying off intelligent passes but Ireland failed to carry an attacking threat, with Hedvig Lindahl in the Swedish goal only called into action from set-pieces and gathering wayward long balls.

Attacking intent will be essential if Ireland are to get anything out of Tuesday's game. Finland have six points accured from wins against Slovakia and Georgia. They have an impressive qualification pedigree, their latest feat of reaching England next year represented the fourth time in five campaigns they’ve reached the European finals.

Tuesday’s fixture was moved to the national stadium as part of celebrations to mark 50 years of women’s football in Finland but their drive to reach a first World Cup was another factor.