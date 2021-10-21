Blunt spear remains a major issue for Ireland

Forgive the crossing of sporting borders but there’s a yarn from rugby country that tells us something about where Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland women’s team stood prior to this World Cup qualifier in Tallaght.

It goes back to the summer of 2003. Eddie O’Sullivan’s Ireland had just lost two Tests away to the Springboks, a 14- and a nine-point defeat par for the course in terms of results but margins of defeat that were suggestive of a side moving up in the world.

The tourists were actually Triple Crown holders at the time and yet South Africa coach Jake White suggested rather haughtily that only three of the Irish players would merit a place in his squad and only Brian O’Driscoll a slot in his side.

This is how it was.

Year after year the southern hemisphere giants would check in to a hotel in Killiney or Stillorgan come November and latch onto O’Driscoll’s name like a buoy against embarrassment when asked to pick out an Irish counterpart they admired.

Fast forward then to this week when Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson plumped for Katie McCabe of Arsenal, and Katie McCabe alone, when pushed on much the same subject. There’s no angst to be mined in this, merely acknowledgement of affairs as they stand.

The Republic’s women’s team has proven a tough nut to crack at times. A 0-0 draw in Nijmegen in 2017 against a Dutch team recently crowned as European champions stands out, not least given a number of the current crew is still on deck.

That was a successful siege defence, though, not a recipe for progress. Giving the big teams a bloody nose on a regular basis would demand an ability to land a few punches and Ireland remain a side without a reliable jab, let alone a lethal uppercut.

When Germany beat them 3-0 in Essen in the World Cup qualifiers last September it went down in the record books as the 15th time in 16 games that the girls in green had failed to score against a side ranked among the world’s top 25.

Ireland's Louise Quinn shakes hands after the game with Jonna Andersson of Sweden. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

A Katie McCabe penalty in the return did at least massage those figures before a 3-2 win against a highly-rated but understrength Australian side here in Tallaght last month ended a seven-game losing streak. This though? This was the real deal.

Though Sweden had all the possession, and pushed their hosts back until their heels were over the edge of a cliff, it took them 36 minutes to really stretch Courtney Brosnan who tipped over a long-range effort from Filippa Angeldal.

You wouldn’t dare say Ireland were comfortable but it wasn’t panic stations. Ireland looked well-drilled and well-structured against a Swedish side ranked second in the world and finished the Tokyo Olympics just a penalty shootout away from a gold medal.

The visitors were very good here but not exactly electric. Perfunctory, even. As for Pauw’s side, they mostly looked long down the left wing for Heather Payne as a release valve that was often blocked up by Sweden’s sweeper keeper Hedvig Lindahl.

A Katie McCabe shot from distance ten minutes in and that was largely it from Ireland in an attacking sense in the opening half, their limitations never more obvious than on the occasions when they attempted to get the ball down and ink their way through the lines.

Denise O’Sullivan was superb in that midfield maelstrom at times, cutting down space in defence and calming the waters with measured passes early on, but too many of her colleagues were less able to put the pieces together and it cost them.

Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt with Denise O'Sullivan and Saoirse Noonan of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

There were warning signs before the opener, times when a tired or timid Irish pass forward was intercepted and run back at them on the counter only for the danger to pass. Another loose ball in the last third finally hurt the underdogs before the break.

It ended with Louise Quinn’s unfortunate own goal, and encompassed an untimely slip by Savannah McCarthy but to rue Ireland’s luck, awful though it was, is to ignore that an Irish team struggling to score is leaving itself vulnerable in its attempts to be creative.

What do you do as a coach in this situation? Limit your side to that long ball down the channels? Or back them to find the right balance between risk and reward along the ground? Maybe it isn’t just the men’s team that faces existential questions.

A 1-0 loss to Sweden is no disgrace, far from it, but a blunt spear has been a major issue across recent qualifying campaigns regardless of the opposition. Ireland need someone to stand up and make a name for themselves in front of goal in this European campaign.

Tuesday’s qualifier against Finland in Helsinki would be a fine place to start.