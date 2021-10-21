Phoenix Patterson relishing chance to book Aviva Stadium date with Waterford

Being named after a Hollywood movie star can heap pressure on a footballer but Phoenix Patterson will relish auditioning for Ireland’s biggest stage tomorrow night.

His Waterford side are within 90 minutes of securing an FAI Cup final place at the Aviva Stadium on November 28 and they’ll have Patterson spearheading their assault on Bohemians in the semi-final.

Formerly of Watford and Tottenham Hotspur – where he was Troy Parrott’s strike partner in their U23s – Patterson will be looking to score for a fifth game running.

A first full house since March 2019 at the historic Dalymount Park is music to the ears of Patterson, who thrives on the big occasion. His wizardry on the wing and ability to glide inside to central positions have been a core element of Waterford’s revival.

He was one of several recruits enlisted by Marc Bircham during the July window, in his case drawn from a desire to seek a fresh start after parting ways with Watford in the summer.

The 21-year-old's stock has soared since and this Phoenix is tooled up to rise higher.

“I was named after the late actor River Phoenix and have seen that Phoenix Rising headline a bit since I came to Waterford,” the Wycombe-born attacker says with a smile.

“I quite like it and it was one of the reasons why I wanted my first name, rather than surname, on the back of my jersey.”

Patterson has already tasted success against Bohs in his short stay, scoring the only goal of the league meeting in July on his home debut.

That was the first of six goals, including strikes in the last rounds of the FAI Cup, and there’s plenty more in his locker.

For a player of slight physique, he embraced Bircham’s fitness regime which included a visit to a local boxing club.

“This move has given me the chance to play men’s football and I’m really enjoying it,” added the former Scottish U19 international.

“The only player I really knew coming into the club was Junior Quitirna, from playing against his Charlton Athletic side last season, but the manager and lads have been great in helping me to settle in. I even really enjoyed the boxing session put on by the gaffer last week!

“Our main aim is to avoid relegation, which we’re capable of if we keep winning our league games, but getting to a Cup final would be brilliant too. We’ll go to Bohemians with plenty of confidence and the fans behind us.”

Patterson still keeps in touch with Ireland international Parrott, a striker he realised possessed the talent to succeed from his first visits to Tottenham.

“Troy came on a trip with us to Belgium and you see straight away how good he was,” he said of the 19-year-old, currently on loan at MK Dons. “I haven’t met him since I moved to Ireland but we stay in contact.”

Patterson could usurp Parrott in scoring a first goal at the Aviva yet.