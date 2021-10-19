Richard Fahey linked with return to FAI

Chief executive Jonathan Hill has been seeking to fill the vacancy created by the imminent departure of Rea Walshe.
Richard Fahey linked with return to FAI

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has been seeking to fill the vacancy created by the imminent departure of Rea Walshe.

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 23:00
John Fallon

Tennis Ireland CEO Richard Fahey is being linked with a return to the FAI as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Chief executive Jonathan Hill has been seeking to fill the vacancy created by the imminent departure of Rea Walshe.

Fahey held a number of roles over his 15 years at the FAI, acting as technical director Packie Bonner’s assistant before becoming director of club licensing and facility development.

He left for Tennis Ireland in late 2016, an appointment that was shrouded in controversy.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ruled that Tennis Ireland was guilty of age discrimination against candidate David Miley, contrary to employment equality law, awarded the unsuccessful candidate damages of €6,500.

The FAI's COO will effectively act as Hill’s deputy.

More in this section

Liverpool v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini expecting reaction from Manchester United
A view of Tallaght Stadium ahead of the game 15/10/2021 Bohemians won't give away allocation to Shamrock Rovers next month as ticket row continues
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Ricardo Pereira admits Leicester’s clash with Spartak Moscow is must-win
#FAI
Club Bruges v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Jan Breydel Stadium

Pep Guardiola has no intention of rushing Cole Palmer despite cameo in City win

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up