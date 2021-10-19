Richard Fahey linked with return to FAI

Tennis Ireland CEO Richard Fahey is being linked with a return to the FAI as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Chief executive Jonathan Hill has been seeking to fill the vacancy created by the imminent departure of Rea Walshe.
Fahey held a number of roles over his 15 years at the FAI, acting as technical director Packie Bonner’s assistant before becoming director of club licensing and facility development.
He left for Tennis Ireland in late 2016, an appointment that was shrouded in controversy.
The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ruled that Tennis Ireland was guilty of age discrimination against candidate David Miley, contrary to employment equality law, awarded the unsuccessful candidate damages of €6,500.
The FAI's COO will effectively act as Hill’s deputy.