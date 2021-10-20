Leanne Kiernan: 'Sometimes you have to take a step back to maybe take two steps forward'

Leanne Kiernan feels her international ambitions are not hindered by dropping down a division to join Liverpool.
Republic of Ireland's Leanne Kiernan. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 06:30
John Fallon

Leanne Kiernan feels her international ambitions are not hindered by dropping down a division to join Liverpool.

The Cavan native was Ireland’s first-choice striker under previous manager Colin Bell, earning a move to West Ham United from Shelbourne, but has been a peripheral figure in Vera Pauw’s reign.

A bout of shin splints disrupted last season too but she’s found her feet since reuniting with manager Matt Beard at the Reds. Being handed the No. 9 shirt by her former Hammers boss has fuelled her confidence.

She has scored four times in the last three games, the sort of firepower necessary to compete with newcomer Lucy Quinn for the striker’s slot with Ireland. Quinn plays for Birmingham City in the women’s super league, a tier above second division Liverpool.

Kiernan still felt she had to go with her gut in the summer, given her struggles with injuries and form. “I needed a fresh start away from West Ham,” said the 22-year-old.

“When Liverpool came up, and obviously Beardy knows me well, we had a Zoom call.

“I had a few more options on the side but my dad John said: ‘Listen Leanne, I have a really good feeling about this and I think it’s a really good move for you’. I felt it myself but sometimes it’s quite handy when I have an opinion that I really respect, and that’s the case with dad and I took it.

“It was the best choice for me at the time and sometimes you have to take a step back to maybe take two steps forward. I’m not in the WSL but we’re playing WSL in Cup games where we’re doing quite well. We beat Aston Villa at the weekend. It was definitely the right move. I’m getting the old Leanne back.”

