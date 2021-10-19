Bohemians won't give away allocation to Shamrock Rovers next month as ticket row continues

Bohemians have hit out at not receiving a ticket allocation for Monday's draw with league leaders Shamrock Rovers - and said when the sides meet at Dalymount Park next month, they will not give their rivals any tickets.

In a statement on the club website from the board of directors, Bohs said that since Covid restrictions loosened, they have facilitated away supporters - but will not do so for the November 12 clash against the champions-elect.

They added that since stadiums were allowed up to 50% capacity, there have been away supporters at every Bohs game, home and away.

With the government announcing that stadiums hosting outdoor events can host a capacity crowd from this weekend, Waterford supporters visiting Dalymount Park will be allocated all of the Des Kelly Stand, the club added.

"Since restrictions eased to permit 50% capacity at outdoor sporting events, Bohemians have given every club we have hosted – Maynooth University Town, Finn Harps, Derry City and Dundalk – the allocation they have requested up to and including 50% of the Des Kelly Stand," the statement said.

"Similarly, now that 100% capacity returns this week, Waterford, Friday’s opposition in the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final, have been allocated the Des Kelly Stand in its entirety.

"Before permitted capacity went up to 50%, all clubs’ priorities were, of course, their own fans, in particular members and season ticket holders who remained loyal despite not knowing whether they would be able to attend a game this season.

"But Monday was the first Bohemians game – either home or away – that there were no away fans in attendance since the 50% permitted capacity was introduced, despite the Tallaght Stadium being able to hold more spectators than any of the other ground in the league.

"As a result of this decision, Bohemian FC can confirm that we do not intend to give Shamrock Rovers a ticket allocation when the sides meet at Dalymount Park in November," the statement concluded.

On the pitch, a goalkeeping error by stand-in Gypsies stopper Stephen Guinness handed 10-man Rovers a point as they march towards retaining the title.