Bohemians won't give away allocation to Shamrock Rovers next month as ticket row continues

Bohs said that since Covid restrictions loosened, they have facilitated away supporters - but will not do so for the November 12 clash against the champions-elect
Bohemians won't give away allocation to Shamrock Rovers next month as ticket row continues

Shamrock Rovers didn't give an away ticket allocation to Bohs for the clash at Tallaght Stadium on Monday. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 19:07
Joel Slattery

Bohemians have hit out at not receiving a ticket allocation for Monday's draw with league leaders Shamrock Rovers - and said when the sides meet at Dalymount Park next month, they will not give their rivals any tickets.

In a statement on the club website from the board of directors, Bohs said that since Covid restrictions loosened, they have facilitated away supporters - but will not do so for the November 12 clash against the champions-elect.

They added that since stadiums were allowed up to 50% capacity, there have been away supporters at every Bohs game, home and away.

With the government announcing that stadiums hosting outdoor events can host a capacity crowd from this weekend, Waterford supporters visiting Dalymount Park will be allocated all of the Des Kelly Stand, the club added.

"Since restrictions eased to permit 50% capacity at outdoor sporting events, Bohemians have given every club we have hosted – Maynooth University Town, Finn Harps, Derry City and Dundalk – the allocation they have requested up to and including 50% of the Des Kelly Stand," the statement said.

"Similarly, now that 100% capacity returns this week, Waterford, Friday’s opposition in the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final, have been allocated the Des Kelly Stand in its entirety.

"Before permitted capacity went up to 50%, all clubs’ priorities were, of course, their own fans, in particular members and season ticket holders who remained loyal despite not knowing whether they would be able to attend a game this season.

"But Monday was the first Bohemians game – either home or away – that there were no away fans in attendance since the 50% permitted capacity was introduced, despite the Tallaght Stadium being able to hold more spectators than any of the other ground in the league.

"As a result of this decision, Bohemian FC can confirm that we do not intend to give Shamrock Rovers a ticket allocation when the sides meet at Dalymount Park in November," the statement concluded.

On the pitch, a goalkeeping error by stand-in Gypsies stopper Stephen Guinness handed 10-man Rovers a point as they march towards retaining the title.

More in this section

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Ricardo Pereira admits Leicester’s clash with Spartak Moscow is must-win
Celtic v Ferencvaros - UEFA Europa League - Group G - Celtic Park Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull on target as Celtic on the board in Europa League
Brentford v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship - Brentford Community Stadium Sean Maguire in line to return from injury against Coventry
#League of Ireland
Liverpool v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini expecting reaction from Manchester United

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up