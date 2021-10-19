Marcus Rashford: Manchester United going ‘back to basics’ after Leicester loss

United take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with big rivals Liverpool
Marcus Rashford: Manchester United going ‘back to basics’ after Leicester loss

Marcus Rashford returned to action from the bench against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 16:20
Simon Peach

Marcus Rashford underlined the importance of going “back to basics” after Manchester United players discussed the embarrassing loss at Leicester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked set to escape from the King Power Stadium with a fortuitous point after the forward came off the bench to score on his first appearance since summer shoulder surgery.

But Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka goals in quick succession sealed the Foxes a 4-2 victory that heaped pressure on United at a key period of the campaign.

“I think at a club like Manchester United, as soon as you lose a game this is what happens,” Rashford said.

“I think for us as players, we have to go back to basics, look at ourselves and see what we can do better.

“We’ve had the conversation as a team as we would do whether we win a game or lose a game.

“We know the next game is another opportunity to improve and that’s always the aim.”

United take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with big rivals Liverpool.

“It’s not only after defeats. After some games when we win when we know we’ve not played well, it’s as important, if not more important, to have those conversations because you want to nip it in the bud as soon as possible,” Rashford said of the players’ post-match debrief.

“Especially in the Premier League you have to defend well and I don’t talk about just the back four. As a team you have to defend as one and against Leicester we were just too open. It’s as simple as that.

“They’re a good footballing team as there are a lot of them out there and it was too easy for them to play through us and we’re going to do our best not to let that happen again.

“The game (on Wednesday) is the first opportunity to show that’s what we’re focused on.”

More in this section

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights ‘progress’ at Man United despite pressure
Juventus v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Allianz Stadium Thomas Tuchel: Brutal schedule to blame for Romelu Lukaku’s barren run
Republic of Ireland v Qatar - International Friendly Ireland to welcome full houses for Portugal qualifier and New Zealand autumn international
Man UtdRashford#Manchester United#Champions LeaguePlace: UK
Premier League File Photo

Over two-thirds of Premier League players double vaccinated against coronavirus

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up