Defensive boost for Chelsea as Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger return

The centre-back pair missed Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford, but were both back in training on Monday
Defensive boost for Chelsea as Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger return

Thiago Silva, pictured, is back in training for Chelsea (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 18:50
Nick Purewal

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger have bolstered Chelsea’s defensive options ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo.

The centre-back pair missed Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford, but were both back in training on Monday.

Experienced centre-back Silva only returned from Brazil duty on Friday afternoon, leaving the 37-year-old short of preparation time for the Brentford trip.

Germany defender Rudiger picked up a minor back issue on national team duty and was forced to sit out the Blues’ gritty win on the road.

Senegal stopper Edouard Mendy pulled off a string of five saves against the Bees in a pivotal showing that helped push Chelsea back to the top of the league.

And now defender Andreas Christensen has lauded the Blues keeper’s stellar form.

“He showed on Saturday he is one of the top keepers in the world, not just the Premier League,” Christensen told Chelsea’s official club website.

“He is a top goalkeeper. You can see how important he is to us, to the team. Yet again we are lucky we have him.

Edouard Mendy celebrates after victory over Brentford (John Walton/PA)

“People can see and recognise what he can do and the quality he has.

“It is hard when you watch him every day because you don’t see the process.

“We just enjoy having him here. He was always a confident goalkeeper when he came in.

“He is very loud on the pitch and a really nice, confident guy off the pitch. He is trying to just help us every time.”

More in this section

Manchester City v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Final - Estadio do Dragao Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne has little recollection of Champions League final
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference & Training Session Katie McCabe hopes to transfer stellar Arsenal form onto international stage
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium The numbers behind Manchester United’s stuttering start
Chelsea#Chelsea#Champions LeaguePlace: UK
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium

England ordered to play match behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final disorder

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up