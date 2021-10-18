Robbie Brady joins Bournemouth, aims to impress Stephen Kenny

Robbie Brady has joined Bournemouth until the end of the season and hopes he can prove his fitness with the Championship club and add to his 57 Ireland caps.

"Definitely," Brady said, in an interview with the Bournemouth website, when asked if he hopes he can impress Ireland manager Stephen Kenny on his return to action.

"It's a big stage now for me now in my career. I want to get back playing and show what I'm doing."

Brady had been looking for a club since leaving Burnley at the end of last season. And while he had offers to move elsewhere he says he was keen to stay in England.

"With the few offers abroad, I just had my mind set on playing here and getting back to my best playing here. Bournemouth have given me a great opportunity to do that and hopefullly I'll get back fighting fit, playing games and get a few more caps."

Bournemouth have the option to extend the 29-year-old's stay at the end of his current deal.

“To be able to sign a player of Robbie’s experience and calibre on a free transfer is a coup for the football club,” Chief executive Neill Blake said following Brady’s arrival.

“Robbie has huge quality and versatility to add another important option to Scott Parker and his coaching staff.

“Proven at the top level, Robbie knows what it takes to be a Premier League player and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us at Vitality Stadium.”