British MPs to debate joint UK-Ireland 2030 World Cup bid after Uefa blow

The likely doomed UK-Ireland Fifa World Cup 2030 bid will be discussed with MPs in British Parliament tomorrow, by sports and broadcast chiefs.

MPs from across all parties will examine the €3.3m cost to fund a feasibility study that is being borne by British taxpayers for the England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland co-host bid.

The meeting of the House of Commons the cross-party digital, culture, media, and sport (DCMS) committee takes place as the Irish Examiner revealed Saturday that Uefa favours Spain-Portugal as its preferred option to go forward to a Fifa bidding vote in 2024.

It is understood that a home countries bid for Euro 2028 is favoured by the power-brokers in Switzerland instead, who would fully support and such a move – if England and its partners were agreeable.

Already Uefa has made new provisions in its recently released bidding process for the Euros in 2028, which permits multi-country bids as long as such a tender was “geographically compact” – unlike the 11-country Euro 2020 tournament.

England has already declared an interest in hosting the European finals in seven years, but how it would respond to co-hosting with others is unknown.

While losing out on a World Cup will come as a considerable blow to the English FA, for Ireland and its smaller partners such an option would be warmly received.

Informal, high-level discussions have already taken place between a number of national stakeholders and Europe’s governing football body, about its preference for a Spain-Portugal bid.

A British and Irish tender on behalf of Uefa is not considered something that has a realistic chance of success in front of Fifa’s 211 members, who will vote on the issue in 2024.

2030 is the next opportunity for a European country to host a World Cup, and it believes that Spain-Portugal bid would be overwhelmingly favoured by world football ahead of an England-led campaign – partly due to the disturbing scenes at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley when thousands of drunk and ticketless fans broke into the stadium.

Sources in the Irish Government have already received word of the Spain-Portugal plan, and tomorrow’s committee meeting at the Commons will determine if MPs here have also received that information.

An Irish Government insider said: “The World Cup bid is now very much a secondary position because Uefa prefer Spain and Portugal, and that word appears to be very definite here.”

Uefa is incredibly sensitive that the situation doesn’t develop into a row, at a time when it is at war with Fifa over the world football body’s proposals for a World Cup every two years.

“If England agreed to accept a Euros with its other partners, then problem solved peacefully - Uefa will support that process,” a Uefa insider revealed. “Until then the situation of feasibility will continue to evolve and that will be a good thing for the home countries as it prepares them for what is now a likely successful Euro 2028 bid instead.”

Fans walk along Wembley Way ahead of the Uefa Euro 2020 final. Ireland could be part of a bid for Euro 2028 if a World Cup 2030 pitch seems unlikely to win favour with Fifa.

Tomorrow’s committee hearing in London will examine the bidding process from a financial and cost perspective, with witnesses called to include director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater and UK Sport’s COO Simon Morton.

The most likely outcome from such hearings is that MPs will back the English FA and its fellow association stakeholders to continue with its investigations, which are well underway.

Despite the preferred option of Spain-Portugal for Uefa, the UK-Irish group have nothing to lose by staying within the process – except for the expense of the study which is sure to be raised by some MPs.

What happens at the select committee tomorrow will be key, if questions are raised about the almost £3m cost and how much traction that issue gains.

Also at the committee hearing, Fifa will be present and will outline the bidding process to MPs.

One of the questions asked of the English FA’s communications chief was whether a Euro 2028 tournament instead of the World Cup two years later is an ‘acceptable alternative’.

While Uefa is not in favour of large amounts of countries co-hosting a European championships again, following the logistical and operational nightmares that came with Euro 2020 it has paved the way for multi-country bids.

It announced the bidding process for “potential Uefa Euro 2028 hosts” last week, where it left the door open “in case of more than two joint host associations”.

Any multi-nation co-hosting of future Euros will be permitted “providing that the bidding countries are geographically compact” – a criteria clearly achieved by a British-Irish bid.

Uefa and the English FA have not responded to questions about the plan.

The FAI “remain committed to the ongoing feasibility study in regard to a potential bid for the 2030 World Cup”.