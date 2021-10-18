Premier League talking points: Man United now resemble a clown car made from Ferrari parts

Graham Potter suffers from the relative lack of attraction Brighton holds for incoming players. Such clubs have to sell themselves to players as a stepping stone to bigger clubs. Play a couple of great seasons for us and get a move to a big club and big money has to be the hard sell in January, or go for an aging striker looking for one last hurrah. Whichever way Potter finds around this goal constipation, it is becoming his major problem to solve. I suppose he may be justified in thinking that shows just how far they’ve come under his tutelage.
No-one critical of NUFC’s new owners thinks that their fans can do anything about the fact. But those critics are not, as some of the more knuckleheaded insist, just jealous. Neither do they have anything against Newcastle or its fans as others seem to want to believe.
Most of us would just hate our club to be owned by people with such blood on their hands. It is as simple as that. It’s a moral thing. Sorry to bring morality into it but we have to have standards even if the Premier League doesn’t. In a league table of bloody oppression, they are in the Champions League places. Let’s state it clearly: these are bad people who have done bad things and continue to do bad things. And while it's fair enough to celebrate the departure of the previous owner, it is quite something else to so warmly welcome the new.
This criticism isn’t going away, there’ll likely be banners and protests at other grounds. Do NUFC fans really want to help the Saudi sportswashing project be successful by being so positive about them? It seems so. That’s what offends and no amount of whataboutery helps the fans' cause. We know, like so many things in life, it just happened to you. But to rejoice it like PIF is not part of a murderous regime should not be happening. It’s only football, three points are not more important than one life.
Newcastle fans have been quick to take to the airwaves to tell us how they’re not impatient for success and are prepared to wait for their wealthy new owners to invest in the club, the training pitch, and even in the city, as well as the team. But that seems unlikely.
Forget the froth and foment right now, as a society we’re conditioned to need dopamine hits regularly. If Newcastle United finish 13th this season and 10th the next and 9th thereafter, having spent half a billion quid - which is far from unlikely - many will not be patient and it is fantasy to think otherwise. Memories are short and money breeds entitlement. They will start to complain and blame. They want to compete for the top four and they will not wait for many more trophyless years in smiling silence even if here and now they think they will.
The first to get it in the neck will be Amanda Staveley. She is designed to be the acceptable frontispiece for the large bloodier elements of the ownership, but for how long? Words are easy right now and for the next couple of years, but when the going gets tougher, how long before she sells her 10% share to PIF and leaves with a tidy profit? Not long, I would wager.