Newcastle's takeover celebrations overshadowed by medical emergency and Tottenham win

Premier League: Newcastle 2 Tottenham 3

Newcastle's takeover celebrations fell flat as a Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham fought back to crash the party.

Callum Wilson's goal inside two minutes gave the Geordies the perfect start in their first game since the high-profile £305m Saudi-backed buyout effectively made them the richest club in the world.

But Tottenham hit back with two goals in the space of five minutes midway through the first-half as Kane grabbed his first Premier League goal of the season before play was halted for more than 20 minutes as the players were taken off after a fan suffered a suspected heart attack in the East Stand.

The supporter was taken to hospital after being stabilised, with both sets of players and supporters in the immediate vicinity deserving immense credit for their role in alerting medical staff to the seriousness of the situation.

Spurs quickly doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time after the restart and from that point Steve Bruce never looked like emerging from his 1,000th game in the dugout with anything other than a defeat to leave his second-bottom side still without a win this season.

On his return from injury, Wilson underlined his importance to the Magpies as the England forward stole in at the near post to head home an inviting centre from Javier Manquillo to hand Newcastle the perfect start after just 107 seconds.

Tottenham recovered from their torrid opening and levelled in the 17th minute as Tanguy Ndombele was given time and space to pick out a top corner finish from the edge of the area.

Kane put them ahead soon afterwards with a cheeky lofted finish beyond Karl Darlow after latching onto a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pass. The effort was initially ruled out, but VAR showed that Manquilo had narrowly played the England forward onside to end a 147-day wait for a top-flight goal.

Tottenham extended their advantage after the teams re-emerged to complete the first-half, the increasingly influential Kane, fed by Lucas Moura, providing the perfect pass across the six-yard box for Son Heung Min to slot home the third.

The visitors could have won by an even more convincing margin had Moura's header from a Son corner not hit the bar with Darlow beaten.

With little hope of their side staging a second-half comeback, Newcastle supporters who arrived at the ground in celebratory mood eventually turned on the beleaguered manager with renewed calls for Bruce's head.

Jonjo Shelvey saw red after earning a second yellow card inside 20 minutes after his introduction as a substitute and the contest drifted towards a predictable conclusion until a late comedy own goal by Eric Dier who deflected the ball past Lloris with stoppage-time remaining.

NEWCASTLE (4-1-4-1): Darlow 5; Manquillo 6, Lascelles 6, Clark 4, Ritchie 5; Hayden 6; Saint-Maximin 6, Willock 4 (Murphy 77, 5), Longstaff 6 (Shelvey 60, 6), Joelinton 3; Wilson 7 (Fraser 77, 5).

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris 6; Royal 6, Romero 6, Dier 6, Reguilon 7; Hojbjerg 7, Skipp 8; Moura 7, Ndombele 8, Heung-Min 8; Kane 9.

Referee: Andre Marriner.