James McClean scores a brace but crowd trouble mars Wigan's derby thrashing of Bolton

McClean's new Ireland team-mate Will Keane started the rout after six minutes
James McClean. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 17:13
PA

Wigan emphatically answered Ian Evatt’s claim Bolton are the best team in Sky Bet League One with a 4-0 hammering of their derby rivals in front of nearly 21,000 fans.

The Wanderers boss was taunted by 4,000 away supporters after Will Keane, Callum Lang, and two goals from James McClean earned Leam Richardson’s promotion chasers an impressive victory.

But Wigan’s dominant display was marred by second-half crowd trouble. Missiles were thrown as McClean, involved in a war of words with Wanderers over his Wigan move earlier this season, celebrated his opening goal.

There were more disturbances after goalkeeper Joel Dixon deflected Lang’s 65th-minute goal into his own net.

Advertising signs were ripped down by Latics’ followers while more debris was hurled onto the outfield by a section of home fans. A number of spectators were ejected.

Referee Charles Breakspear stopped short of taking the teams off but spoke to police, stewards and both managers before allowing the game to continue.

Ireland star McClean ensured Bolton’s heaviest home defeat of Evatt’s reign with his second goal nine minutes from time. Keane started the rout after six minutes.

