Roberto Firmino nets hat-trick as Liverpool hand Claudio Ranieri painful start as Watford manager

Premier League: Watford 0 Liverpool 5

Roberto Firmino left the field with the match-ball after converting his third close-range finish in added time to wrap up Liverpool’s one-sided victory over Watford that condemned Claudio Ranieri to a painful start to his reign at the Vicarage Road club.

It was Mohamed Salah, though, who provided the high point of a dominant Reds display that moved them to the head of the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Brentford.

With Salah’s mesmerising individual goal against Manchester City earlier this month still fresh in the memory, the Egypt international produced another captivating piece of skill as he extended his current scoring streak. A moment of trickery took the winger past three defenders before a feint created the space for a superb curling finish, ensuring Salah’s name made it on to the scoresheet for the eighth successive game.

It was Salah’s seventh league goal of the campaign and came after Sadio Mane had put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead in the ninth minute with his 100th Premier League goal and Firmino had scored twice to underline the visitors dominance.

There was never any chance of a repeat of the shock 3-0 defeat that marked Liverpool’s last visit to Vicarage Road two seasons ago and in truth, the margin of victory could, and should, have been much greater with Salah guilty of missing a number of first-half chances. Instead, he had to be satisfied instead with an outstanding assist for Mane’s opener, a curling crossfield ball struck with the outside of his boot that invited his team-mate to finish first time.

The 37th-minute goal was similarly well worked with Firmino finishing from close range from James Milner’s drilled cross and the Brazilian added his second seven minutes after the break when he pounced after keeper Ben Foster could only parry Craig Cathcart’s attempted clearance. Firmino then completed his treble in added time.

For Ranieri, 70 next week, this was a chastening experience after succeeding Xisco Munoz to become Watford’s 14th manager since the Pozzo family took control in 2012.

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 7; Femenia 4 (Ngakia 56, 6), Troost-Ekong 5, Cathcart 5, Rose 3; Kucka 5, Sissoko 6, Masina 5 (Cleverley 46, 6); Dennis 4 (Pedro 69, 6), Sarr 5, Hernandez 6.

Subs not used: Bachmann, Louza, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher 6; Alexander-Arnold 8 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 64, 6), Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7 (Tsimikas, 64, 6); Keita t, Henderson 7, Milner 7 (Williams 83, 6); Salah 9, Firmino 9, Mane 7.

Subs not used: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Origi.

Referee: Jonathan Moss 6.