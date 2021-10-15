Vera Pauw will support any protest planned by Ireland women

Vera Pauw will support any protest planned by her Ireland women’s team at Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden as the sector’s version of the metoo movement gathers pace.

The American National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has been plunged into crisis after whistleblowers exposed misogyny and instances of harassment towards female players.

North Carolina Courage – the club Ireland internationals Denise O’Sullivan and Diane Caldwell play at – recently fired coach Paul Riley following allegations of “sexual coercion” by two of his former players, Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim, at Portland Thorns.

The fallout continued as league commissioner Lisa Baird resigned over NWSL inaction on historical complaints.

While the US Soccer federation’s appointment of former acting attorney general Sally Yates to lead the independent probe defused the controversy, players have made their displeasure known by conducting a campaign of on-pitch demonstrations.

Assisted by the referee’s whistle, teams in the NWSL stopped play and joined arms together in the centre circle, much to the acclaim of the supporters. “We will not be silent,” a collective statement said. “We will be relentless in our pursuit of a league that deserves the players in it.”

Pauw, while naming her 27-player squad for the double-header that includes a trip to Finland on October 26, confirmed she empathised with the plight from her own experiences.

The former Dutch international (58) enjoyed a long, distinguished playing career before progressing into coaching. She has managed Scotland, her homeland and South Africa, as well as NWSL side Houston Dash, before she joined the FAI two years ago.

“It is so brave that these two players came forward, so maybe more will follow,” said Pauw.

“But I want to highlight that this is a problem in women’s sport in general all over the world. Not only in the US, not only faraway situations, it has been close.

“People say ‘oh this is coming out of the blue’ but it was said there 10 years ago, said here six years ago and five years ago.

“I am happy I am not the only one anymore. There are a lot of people of course standing on the barricades.

“It is in all areas that women are now stepping up and saying ‘we don’t take it anymore’. I think the whole #metoo movement as a whole will help us.

“Not only in sport, not only in the USA. I think we come out of an era in which abuse of women was pushed under the carpet with incidents like: 'oh I was only joking,’ or ‘oh I felt that she wanted it’.”

Asked if moves to elevate sexist grievances during her own career were not dealt with, she replied “Yes”.

Pauw confirmed she had spoken to both O’Sullivan and Caldwell since the episode emerged through the media, saying they “are in a better space now” and finally receiving due support from the relevant authorities.

They will take a break from the club circuit by linking up with Ireland this Sunday. After last month’s opener in Georgia was rescheduled due to red-list restrictions, third seeds Ireland face the two nations ranked above them.

Sweden narrowly missed out on the gold medal at the summer Olympics, beaten by Canada in a penalty shootout, and are ranked second in the world behind the USA. As restrictions won’t be lifted until three hours after full-time, Tallaght Stadium will be operating on a limited capacity of 4,000 seats, all of which have been sold.

Taking something from their trip to Helsinki five days later, on Tuesday week, is more imperative for enhancing Ireland’s ambitions of clinching a playoff for the 2023 World Cup.

“Realistically, we’re fighting for second place,” Pauw admitted.

“Sweden will probably win everything, and we shouldn’t be embarrassed about that, but they can equally lose points. Beating 1-0 Slovakia last month was not a big margin.

“There’s a very clear number one and two positions in the other groups. They hardly have to play to get the outcome but ours is an interesting and open group.

“We’ll see at the end if that’s to our benefit or it works against us.”

Injuries rule out Keeva Keenan, Claire O’Riordan, Megan Campbell, Alli Murphy, Clare Shine (ankle), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot), Isibeal Atkinson (quad) and Hayley Nolan (shoulder).

The squad will begin their preparations for the two games this Sunday with their first training session at the FAI National Training Centre.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier - Group A fixtures:

Ireland v Sweden Thursday, October 21, Tallaght Stadium (7pm). LIVE on RTÉ2 Finland v Republic of Ireland.

Tuesday, October 26, Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, (6:15pm local, 4:15 Irish time). LIVE on RTÉ2.