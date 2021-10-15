Shamrock Rovers dominate Sligo to move a step closer to title glory

Premier Divison: Shamrock Rovers 2 Sligo Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers took advantage of St Patrick’s Athletic slip-up in Derry to inch ever closer to the Premier Division title with a routine win over Sligo Rovers.

First-half goals from Danny Mandroiu and Aaron Greene were enough for the Hoops, who also hit the woodwork four times amid a dominant performance.

Indeed, for periods it seemed the only rival to Sligo keeper Ed McGinty for man of the match was the frame of the Ireland U21 cap’s goal.

Rovers came into the game smarting from last week’s defeat away to Dundalk and they hit their stride inside the opening 10 minutes as Mandroiu opened the scoring.

The midfielder had to do it all himself as he seized on a poor touch from David Cawley and darted inside Garry Buckley before burying a low shot.

Rovers hit the woodwork for the first time shortly afterwards as Lee Grace made firm contact with Dylan Watts’ corner but his header bounced back off the bar.

The traffic was all in one direction and it required a magnificent low save from McGinty to deny Ronan Finn the second with a firm low strike.

That goal duly arrived after the half-hour as Mandroiu dispossessed Garry Buckley and played Greene into space on the edge of the box.

The striker waited for McGinty to commit himself before lifting a delicate shot over the keeper and into the net.

Rovers played the second half at half-speed but continued to threaten to add to the score as they emptied the bench.

Two of those substitutes were denied by the woodwork in the final minutes, after Roberto Lopes had also seen his header come back off the post.

First Gaffney smashed a shot off the left-hand post from a tight angle before Farrugia hit the crossbar after McGinty had done brilliantly to deny Greene.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (Sean Hoare 65), Gary O’Neill (Sean Kavanagh 72), Dylan Watts (Chris McCann 65), Barry Cotter (Neil Farrugia 65); Richie Towell, Danny Mandroiu (Rory Gaffney 77), Aaron Greene.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt (Regan Donelon 15); David Cawley (Mark Byrne 63), Seamas Keogh (Johnny Kenny 46), Adam McDonnell; Walter Figueira, Melvyn Lorenzon (Colm Horgan 63), Andre Wright (Romeo Parkes 63).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).