Bohemians salvage point with late penalty drama against Dundalk

Premier Division: Bohemians 1 Dundalk 1

Georgie Kelly salvaged a point for Bohemians with a stoppage time penalty to bring a fitful game to a dramatic finish at Dalymount Park.

Trailing to Sami Ben Amar’s first half goal, Bohemians’ got their reward for a far more industrious second half display in the first minute of added time.

Referee Damien MacGraith initially gave a free out when Dundalk defender Dan Cleary clashed with Ali Coote on the edge of the area. But after consulting with his assistant on the stand side, he changed his mind and pointed to the spot.

To add to the theatre, Kelly’s poor penalty squirmed under the legs of Peter Cherrie to roll into the corner of the net for his 19th league goal of the campaign.

In an energetic start to the game, Dundalk’s Michael Duffy failed to get enough venom in his shot to trouble James Talbot after working a one-two with Patrick Hoban to open Bohemians up two minutes in.

Dundalk took the lead out of little or nothing on 28 minutes. Bohemians’ left-back Tyreke Wilson’s weak header back to Talbot never got there as his goalkeeper then collided with the inrushing Hoban.

The ball bounced up kindly for Ben Amar for the Frenchman to nonchalantly lob into the unguarded net for his first league goal for the club.

Hopes of an immediate Bohemians response were thwarted by frantic defending from Dundalk but Keith Long’s side kept pressing, the late drama finally bringing the home side their reward.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Breslin, Wilson; Devoy (Ward, 81), Levingston (Buckley, 73); Omochere (Mullins, 73), Tierney (Coote, 60), Burt (Idowu, 73); G. Kelly.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Sloggett, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Ben Amar (Kelly, 67), Stanton, Patching (Animasahun, 83), Duffy; Murray; Hoban (McMillan, 45+1).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).