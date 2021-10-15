Bohemians salvage point with late penalty drama against Dundalk

Trailing to Sami Ben Amar’s first half goal, Bohemians’ got their reward for a far more industrious second half display in the first minute of added time
Bohemians salvage point with late penalty drama against Dundalk

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 22:43
Paul Buttner

Premier Division: Bohemians 1 Dundalk 1

Georgie Kelly salvaged a point for Bohemians with a stoppage time penalty to bring a fitful game to a dramatic finish at Dalymount Park.

Trailing to Sami Ben Amar’s first half goal, Bohemians’ got their reward for a far more industrious second half display in the first minute of added time.

Referee Damien MacGraith initially gave a free out when Dundalk defender Dan Cleary clashed with Ali Coote on the edge of the area. But after consulting with his assistant on the stand side, he changed his mind and pointed to the spot.

To add to the theatre, Kelly’s poor penalty squirmed under the legs of Peter Cherrie to roll into the corner of the net for his 19th league goal of the campaign.

In an energetic start to the game, Dundalk’s Michael Duffy failed to get enough venom in his shot to trouble James Talbot after working a one-two with Patrick Hoban to open Bohemians up two minutes in.

Dundalk took the lead out of little or nothing on 28 minutes. Bohemians’ left-back Tyreke Wilson’s weak header back to Talbot never got there as his goalkeeper then collided with the inrushing Hoban.

The ball bounced up kindly for Ben Amar for the Frenchman to nonchalantly lob into the unguarded net for his first league goal for the club.

Hopes of an immediate Bohemians response were thwarted by frantic defending from Dundalk but Keith Long’s side kept pressing, the late drama finally bringing the home side their reward.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Breslin, Wilson; Devoy (Ward, 81), Levingston (Buckley, 73); Omochere (Mullins, 73), Tierney (Coote, 60), Burt (Idowu, 73); G. Kelly.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Sloggett, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Ben Amar (Kelly, 67), Stanton, Patching (Animasahun, 83), Duffy; Murray; Hoban (McMillan, 45+1).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

More in this section

Ireland U17 girls complete perfect Euro qualifying phase Ireland U17 girls complete perfect Euro qualifying phase
Junior Quitirna Armado celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates 15/10/2021 Richard Forrest opens new horizons as sleeping giant Waterford move closer to safety
Cobh Ramblers show class in victory over champions Shelbourne Cobh Ramblers show class in victory over champions Shelbourne
#League of Ireland
Republic of Ireland v Qatar - International Friendly

Uefa favours Ireland joint bid for Euro 2028 as 2030 World Cup hopes 'over'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up