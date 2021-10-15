All of Ireland women's squad have been vaccinated, Vera Pauw confirms

Controversy erupted last week when Callum Robinson confirmed his refusal to take the Covid-19 jab, a stance mirrored by up to 40% of Stephen Kenny’s squad
All of Ireland women's squad have been vaccinated, Vera Pauw confirms

Republic of Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 12:36
John Fallon

Vera Pauw has confirmed that all her Ireland women’s squad have been vaccinated ahead of next week’s World Cup qualification opener against Sweden.

Controversy erupted last week when Callum Robinson confirmed his refusal to take the Covid-19 jab, a stance mirrored by up to 40% of Stephen Kenny’s 26-strong men’s squad.

That’s not the case with their female counterparts. Only one player, not included in the 27-player squad named today for the double-header that includes a trip to Finland on October 26 due to injury, has not been vaccinated for medical reasons.

“She cannot have any vaccinations, including others like yellow fever, because of her allergic reactions to that,” explained Pauw.

“It would not be a reason to leave her out. We would protect her in our bubble."

Ireland head into the match against the Swedes, second in the world rankings and silver medalists at the Olympic Games, on a high. They ended a seven-game losing streak in spectacular fashion by beating Australia 3-2 in a friendly last month. Their first scheduled qualifier of the campaign to reach the 2023 World Cup in Tbilisi was postponed due to red list restrictions for passengers returning to the UK from Georgia.

“I never lost my trust in this process because this group showed that we’re stepping up and stepping up and stepping up, and this would come,” she said.

“Performance is never constant so after a huge high, it’s so difficult to get that high again.

“I think that the pressure of playing the second-best team in the world will give the awareness that we have to perform at that level again. That there’s no way that we can even think for a moment that it’s an automatic process.” Injuries rule out Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Campbell, Alli Murphy, Clare Shine (ankle), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot), Isibeal Atkinson (quad) and Hayley Nolan (shoulder).

The squad will begin their preparations for the two games this Sunday with their first training session at the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

