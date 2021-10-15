Eileen Gleeson to leave Ireland setup for Glasgow City role as Vera Pauw names squad

Vera Pauw has selected a 27-player squad for the World Cup qualifying double-header which sees Sweden come to a sold out Tallaght Stadium next Thursday before the squad travel to Helsinki to take on Finland on Tuesday, October 26.

Injuries rule out Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Campbell, Alli Murphy, Clare Shine (ankle), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot), Isibeal Atkinson (quad) and Hayley Nolan (shoulder).

It comes as Eileen Gleeson is to leave her role as Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland assistant manager, the FAI has announced. The Dubliner is set to take over as manager of Glasgow City.

Gleeson will continue to work with the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier double-header against Sweden and Finland, before officially taking up her new role in November.

A UEFA Pro Licence holder, Gleeson previously led Peamount United to National League success in 2011. She has been working closely with the home-based players in Pauw's squad, overseeing training sessions for players based in Ireland, as well as working on opposition analysis and team preparation.

Gleeson said: "This is a bittersweet feeling for me because on one side I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with Glasgow City — one of the most progressive clubs in women's football — but on the other side I am leaving on the cusp of very exciting times for women’s football in Ireland and the beginning of the World Cup Qualifying campaign with the Irish team.

"But I feel that this opportunity with Glasgow is one that I couldn't turn down in order to take the next step forward in my career and development as a manager. It is really unfortunate that it comes just when we are starting our World Cup qualifying campaign - something that I was really looking forward to as I genuinely believe that we can qualify for the tournament in 2022.

"The last two years have been unbelievable. I've learnt so much by working alongside Vera. The same with the players and the backroom staff, it was a pleasure to work with all and to share so many highlights. I firmly believe that this team is capable of doing something special. I wish everyone involved the very best of luck going forward and will always be the team’s number one supporter.

"I'd like to thank Ruud Dokter for his continued support and also thank the FAI Board, CEO Jonathan Hill and all of the coaches, administrators, players and officials in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League, Dave Connell, James Scott and Tom Elmes with our underage international teams, and especially Vera, Jan Willem van Ede, Andy Holt, the entire backroom staff and, of course, the players."

Pauw added: “I am really disappointed to lose Eileen from our team, having built up such a good working relationship and achieved a lot in the development of our squad over the last two years. But I'm also really happy for her to take this step in her career by accepting the role with Glasgow City. I wish her all the success she can get both in the Scottish Championship and in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She has so much to offer and will add all her experience and knowledge to the team.

"Wherever I have worked I have always wanted an assistant coach from the country I worked who knew the local players and had a strong understanding of the football culture of the country. In that regard, Eileen has been one of the best that I've worked with in my career and I thank her for all that she brought to the role with the Ireland squad.

"We have enjoyed some intense and great times together, along with the players and the extended backroom staff, and I'm sure the work that Eileen has done will help us in our quest to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup."

Gleeson will join a Glasgow City side seeking its 15th successive domestic title. She has agreed a two-year contract.

"Glasgow City are a trail-blazing club who continue to push boundaries," she added.

"For many years I have admired the progressive, ambitious and inclusive values promoted by the club and their ongoing commitment to providing opportunities and pathways for girls and women to participate at all levels of the game."