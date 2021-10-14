Unite the Union Cup winners to pocket €60k in Aviva Stadium final

The Aviva Stadium will host the final of the Unite the Union Champions Cup, a competition which sees four clubs from both sides of the border compete, in December.
The Dublin venue was drawn as the host of the December 4 final at the launch of the tournament in Belfast.
After the inaugural event took place in 2019 with Dundalk beating Linfield over two legs, this year will see an expanded four-team competition.
The top two from last season's Northern Ireland Football League Premiership Linfield and Coleraine will play in one semi-final with Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers facing another Airtricity League side on the other side of the draw.
Given their league standing, defending champions Dundalk are highly unlikely to be involved in a title defence. A 6-0 win at Oriel Park game them a 7-1 aggregate victory in the last final to be play before the competition was abandonned last year due to Covid.
The sponsorship for the postponed 2020 event will be rolled over to benefit the participating clubs in the 2021 competition.
Losing semi-finalists will collect €25,000, with the eventual winners pocketing €60,000.