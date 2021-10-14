Where to play Ireland captain Katie McCabe? 'I am a bit of a nerd with the data'

Vera Pauw names her latest Ireland women's squad tomorrow, for World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Finland. And at some point over the next fortnight, the perennial question will pop up: What is Ireland captain Katie McCabe's best position?

Perhaps the answer lies in the numbers. And not just in the steady supply of assists and goals the Dubliner provides for her club.

McCabe regularly switches between left back and left wing for Arsenal — and has played all over the pitch for Pauw too. Plenty of observers would like to see her higher up in Ireland's formation more often.

McCabe herself prefers to let the stats judge her impact.

In an interesting interview with Arseblog Newsfor a STATSports product launch, McCabe says she is a "nerd with the data", and religiously studies her physical performance datapoints after games.

“When I play left-back, my exposure to high-speed running will be very high, whether that’s because I am overlapping or trying to move their winger back and making space for my winger or to receive the ball myself.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (third left) is congratulated by her team mates after scoring her sides third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday October 2, 2021.

“If I’m playing higher up, I am probably moving more from side to side."

She adds: "But the main stat I look for after a game is the high-speed running metric. That’s the stat that brings me into the game, if I haven’t done many I know I probably haven’t affected the game enough.

"I will look at that stat and watch my games back and analyse whether I have pushed the opposition back, whether I have made them defend me and how high up the pitch I have been able to get.”

McCabe counts herself, alongside Scottish club captain Kim Little and Dutch superstar Vivianne Miedema, as the keenest students of stats at Arsenal.

“I’m up there to be fair, I am a bit of a nerd with the data.

“Kim (Little) is too, definitely. Viv (Miedema) is another, she is always very conscious of her high speeds in particular. She prides herself on being one of the fastest in the squad, maybe even the fastest.

“We’ll be doing speed tests in training and you’re working your backside off and you’ll ask the S&C (Strength and Conditioning) staff what your stats were and you compare to everyone else. You get that level of competitiveness and it drives everyone to try to improve.”