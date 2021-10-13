U17 national team continues to reflect the stories of those who made Ireland their home

Republic of Ireland 2 (O’Mahony 27, Ferizaj 61) Poland 2 (Slawinski 12 pen, 20)

It's not many Ireland underage internationals whose call-ups are hailed by the president of another nation. But then most Ireland underage internationals aren’t sons of former Celtic footballers and most presidents aren’t as Celtic mad as Albanian president Ilir Meta.

As Ireland U17s, already qualified for the elite phase in spring 2022, recovered from a disastrous start to seal top spot in Group 5 thanks to a sensational free-kick from Justin Ferizaj, it was once again notable that three of the standout stars of the team this past week have been of Albanian descent.

Rocco Vata, son of former Albania captain and Celtic defender Rudi, and Ferizaj (twice) have scored stunning solo goals – all three efforts worthy of any FAI Goal of the Year shortlist, even since the seniors have started scoring in bulk again – and Kevin Zefi has been brilliant on the left wing while bagging a goal and threatening more.

In a post-Brexit landscape where the squad is largely homegrown, the international dimension is added by the likes of Vata and Zefi, who have already signed their first professional contracts with Celtic and Inter Milan respectively, while Ferizaj was recently on trial with AS Roma.

In the same way that Jack Charlton’s Ireland told the story of the Irish diaspora coming home to represent the country of their ancestors, the Ireland teams of Stephen Kenny and Colin O’Brien are increasingly reflecting the stories of those families who have moved to Ireland.

These stories are told in many forms. All three trace their roots back to Shkoder in Northern Albania. Ferizaj and Zefi’s parents settled in Dublin, where Justin and Kevin, who are cousins, were born.

Vata’s Irish connection is different. His father Rudi was signed by Celtic after a man-of-the-match performance against Ireland at Lansdowne Road impressed then Parkhead boss Liam Brady, who was able to speak Italian with Rudi. He made his Celtic debut during a friendly against Sligo Rovers and it was in Scotland where Rudi met his wife Ann Frances, whose mother is originally from Howth.

The Shamrock Rovers matchday programme did a feature on Justin and his younger brother Richard, who is with the Hoops’ U13s, before their Europa Conference League victory over Albania’s Teuta Durres in August.

“I'm Albanian-Irish. I speak fluent Albanian at home with my mam and dad. We go there every year but due to coronavirus we haven't gone for the past two years,” said midfielder Justin, who picked Basel’s Taulant Xhaka, elder brother of Swiss international and Arsenal player Granit, as his favourite Albanian player.

It was also at Rovers where Zefi made his name as the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history, aged 15, although it was his Ireland caps that put him on Inter’s radar, scoring twice and assisting the other in a famous 3-1 victory over an England U15 team featuring Jude Bellingham in December 2019.

Zefi’s family will join him for the move to Milan, a city where they already have relatives who moved there from Albania.

Of course, sharing heritage between multiple nations can lead to tricky questions when it comes to international football but all three show huge pride in wearing the green of Ireland.

In a Shamrock Rovers Academy interview, Zefi picked captaining Ireland on his debut against Latvia as his standout moment over that England performance and he has spoken previously on FAI TV about how he would like to lead out the senior side.

“As of now I am playing for Ireland and I would love to put that green jersey on and play for my country at senior level. We’ll see what happens,” he told The Times recently.

Vata is eligible to play for Albania, Montenegro, and Scotland but Ireland moved first. The attacking midfielder held his right hand to his chest throughout Amhrán na bhFiann at Turner’s Cross on Wednesday.

“Nobody in the Albanian FA ever contacted me. I know Scotland have watched him but the Irish association was the first to get in contact,” his father Rudi told The Sun, adding he has been called a traitor in some social media abuse from his native country.

“They didn’t show any kind of respect, desire, or professionalism, and if they don’t do that, he will never touch a ball for Albania.

“I cannot dictate his decision. The most important thing is the boy is free to decide with his heart and mind. Anything can happen in the future but at the beginning, it is Ireland who have been in touch and shown interest and respect.”

Rudi also added that the decision made Rocco’s granny “the happiest Irish woman in Scotland”, while Rocco’s achievements are often lauded by President Meta, who tweeted in August: “The inclusion of Rocco Vata with the Irish U-17 team for next week's match versus Mexico is another of his great success which deserves to be greeted. Proud of every Albanian talent that excels in promoting the best national values. I wish him the best of luck!”

Ferizaj missed out on a start on Wednesday, O’Brien introducing Darius Lipsiuc of St Pat’s and Cork City’s Franco Umeh from the off. Ireland got off to a disastrous start, though. Captain Cathal Heffernan was caught wrongfooted for a penalty, won and scored by Oliwier Slawinski, who chested home a soft second past Conor Walsh inside 20 minutes.

Zefi was Ireland’s go-to attacking outlet although Poland were all too happy to foul him – five times in all in the first half – in between some sublime turns. You’d have to feel for Zefi’s Inter U17 team-mate Tomasso Guerico, lining out at right wing-back for Poland, if he has to face Zefi in training every day, although he did cause Ireland trouble going forward, almost capitalising on after another defensive error, and firing just over again after the break.

By then, Ireland had received and taken their lifeline. An error from Polish keeper Marcel Mendes-Dudzinski on 27 minutes sharply punished by Mark O’Mahony – four goals in five games now for the Cork City striker.

Ferizaj’s introduction and a rise in tempo had Ireland looking a different team in the second half. Shots were blocked or fizzed just off target, with the three Irish-Albanian sensations coming closest.

Ferizaj’s second screamer in three games – this time an exquisite 25-yard free, won by Umeh, finding the top corner to add to his 50-yard run and finish against Andorra – levelled the scores after the hour.

Ireland continued to dictate but couldn’t find a breakthrough; O’Mahony coming closest after a goalkeeping spill but Mendes-Dudzinski recovered to save.

Zefi, switching to the right wing, and Sam Curtis orchestrated some late pressure; O’Mahony unable to find the target with the first chance and Zefi forcing a save moments later.

Speaking post-match, O’Brien reflected on the fact that 17 of the 20-man squad are playing their football in Ireland.

“Justin’s popped up with a special free-kick and I think we deserved it over the full 90 minutes. We’d some really good play in the second half. They looked to try to win the game but they also had to make sure they didn’t lose it and finish second in the group, so they had a bit of learning about game management in that last quarter.

“If you look at the squad, all the players have played their football in Ireland bar Caden McLoughlin (Villarreal) and Rocco, but they have been in the set-up since 15s. There’s a lot of good work going on with our National League clubs, we’ve just got to continue that.

“The challenge now before we all start patting each other on the back is the players will be going into an off-season soon so that’s going to be an enormous challenge for us.”

IRELAND (4-3-3): C Walsh (Sligo Rovers); S Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), C Heffernan (Cork City - capt), L Browne (Shelbourne), L O’Brien (St Patrick’s Athletic); D Lipsiuc (St Patrick’s Athletic), J McManus (Bohemians), R Vata (Celtic); F Umeh (Cork City), M O’Mahony (Cork City), K Zefi (Inter Milan).

Subs: J Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers) for Lipsiuc (h-t), T Kone Doherty (Derry City) for Umeh (77).

POLAND (3-4-3): M Mendes-Dudzinski; M Kurzydlowski, B Tomaszewski, M Tudruj; T Guercio, M Kalemba (B Bernatowicz, 70), J Staniszewski, M Bochniak (M Dziuba, 90+1); K Masiak (J Jedrasik, 90+1), O Slawinski, K Terlecki (D Gruszecki, 74).

Referee: S Kringstad (Norway).