Winning Nations League group the 'realistic' target for Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny has set his sights on topping next year’s Uefa Nations League group as he gradually takes control of his contract destiny.

The Ireland manager has finally got his side into a winning streak; last night’s 4-0 hammering of Qatar coming just three days after the first victory in 12 competitive matches under his reign.

Third place in the highest Ireland can finish in the World Cup campaign by winning next month’s double-header against Portugal and Luxembourg, insufficient to challenge for qualification.

Avoiding a fourth-placed finish, the outcome that led to Brian Kerr’s dismissal in 2005, is the minimum target but Kenny has already turned his attention to 2022.

That will entail a pair of friendlies in March before the Nations League campaign kicks off next summer. Four of the six matches for each of the pools will be played between June 2-14, with the remaining two scheduled from September 22-27.

Kenny’s contract, due to expire between those rounds of fixtures, will be up for discussion by the FAI board in November.

The feeling is they will have to back him or explore other possibilities at that stage rather than indulge the purgatory caused by the unconventional timeframe of the contract constructed by the previous FAI hierarchy.

Despite the euphoria of last night’s friendly victory, the outcome of November’s pair of matches remains vital to his continuity in the post.

Luxembourg, with their conqueror over Ireland, Gerson Rodrigues, back from suspension, were pummelled 5-0 by the Portuguese on Tuesday night.

Ireland will be in League B of the 55-nation competition for the draw on December 16, their placing determined by how they finished in the last instalment in November 2020.

They are one of the four teams allocated to the third tier of nations in League B.

From the top rung of seeds, Ireland will play one of Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland. Subset B features Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia while D includes Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania and Armenia.

“In all seriousness, when personally marking out the medium to long term strategy for the team, one of the things we looked at was the Uefa nations league starting in June,” he said.

“Our ambition is to win the group. We’ll be taking it extremely seriously by prioritising it.

“That would give us a Euro playoff regardless of how we do in the group.

“Myself and my assistant Keith Andrews sat down about that a long ago. I reckon that if we apply ourselves and continue to improve and players get more exposure, we can strive to do that.

“That’s the ambition, I felt it’s realistic to do that.”